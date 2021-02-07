HUNTERTOWN — Less suspense, more pictures.
Garrett’s wrestlers defended their sectional title by a point and a half over host Carroll last week, and were back to try for a second straight regional crown.
This time, the Railroaders put six wrestlers in championship matches and three more in consolations, and repeated as regional winners with 137 points, leaving the host Chargers behind with 103. Then came Leo at 98 ½ and Columbia City at 85.
That means two color team photos outside the Garrett gym, an honor reserved for teams that win regional championships.
“They never hung up our last one,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “Our athletic director, Chris DePew, told me last week, ‘Go out and win another one so we can put up two pictures at the same time.’ Definitely some motivation to get back-to-back pictures on the school wall.”
Garrett was affected by injuries last week but survived a close call. Kraus knew nothing was guaranteed.
“The first round’s always really nervous because it’s win or go home, no wrestlebacks,” Kraus said. “Once that was over, I felt pretty good. We had some kids from last week that maybe didn’t wrestle their best and wanted to right the ship this week.
“We showed up ready to wrestle and our kids did what we worked on this week for the most part.”
A school-record nine Railroaders qualified for next week’s semi-state at Fort Wayne. Three will go as regional champions.
Senior 106-pounder Colton Weimer (29-2) repeated as a regional champion, pinning Leo’s Bryce Clark (24-2) at 5:47. Weimer had built a 12-3 lead through two periods.
Sophomore Hayden Brady (24-2) won his second straight regional crown, scoring a takedown with just less than a minute left for a 3-2 decision over Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell (33-2).
Weimer and Brady, both seeking return trips to state, switched places this year, with Brady having won the regional at 106 and Weimer at 113 a year ago.
Senior Kane McCormack (22-5) was also a champion for Garrett at 126, taking command with a reversal and a takedown in the second period in a 7-3 decision over Huntington North’s Luke Teusch (28-8) that brought him redemption after squeaking through sectional.
“Kane McCormack goes from a one seed to getting fourth in sectional, to being a four going into regional, and winning a regional championship,” Kraus said.
“Hayden and Colton looked good. Colton was on fire. He made some (questionable) decisions in his semifinal, then figured it out, and it’s the best he’s looked all year in the finals.”
Garrett also had three runners-up. Senior Keegan McComb (23-7) was pinned by Leo’s Jacob Veatch (23-2) in the final at 120.
Jarrett Forrester of Columbia City (24-2) won by fall over sophomore Jadyn Gilbert (19-4) at 138, and sophomore Wayne Wells (25-7) was pinned by unbeaten New Haven senior Elijah Chacon (28-0) at 145.
Junior Brayden Baker (23-5) took third at 132 for the Big Train, while freshman Chase Leech (18-8) was fourth at 145 and senior Kolin Cope (16-7) lost in the third-place match at 160.
In addition to seeking individual trips to state — the top four from semistate advance to the state finals — Garrett may be in the team conversation as well at the Coliseum.
“With who we have, the kids believe,” Kraus said. “We have a shot, but some things will have to go our way.”
Churubusco will be represented at semi-state by junior Zander Hord (12-5), who was fourth at 106.
In addition to Forrester’s title, Columbia City also had a champion in junior Ian Clifford (24-2), who decisioned Northrop’s Julante Hinton 4-2 in the final at 220.
Senior 170-pounder Alton Mullinax (25-3), senior 160-pounder Ryan Sheets (21-5) and sophomore 145-pounder Jordan Driver (16-10) were third-place finishers for the Eagles. Juniors Aidan Sanderson (19-8) and Isaiah Litherland (17-10) were fourth at 120 and 126, respectively.
Carroll Regional
Team Scores
1. Garrett 137, 2. Carroll 103, 3. Leo 98 1/2, 4. Columbia City, 85, 5. Dwenger 69, 6. New Haven 64, 7. Concordia 55, 8. Huntington North 47, 9. Snider 46, 10. South Side 36, 11. Homestead 17, 12. Northrop 14, 13. Heritage 8, 14. Churubusco 6, 15. Eastside, Luers, North Side, Wayne 0.
Championship Matches
106 — Weimer (Gar) pin Clark (Leo) 5:47. 113 — Brady (Gar) dec. Cornewell (BD) 3-2. 120 — Veatch (Leo) pin McComb (Gar) 2:49. 126 — McCormack (Gar) dec. Teusch (HN) 7-3. 132 — Heath (Leo) dec. Shelton (Sni) 7-4. 138 — Forrester (CC) pin Gilbert (Gar) 3:50. 145 — Chacon (NH) pin Wells (Gar) 1:32. 152 — Ulrick (Car) dec. Fletcher (HN) 4-1. 160 — Hilger (BD) dec. Spencer (Sni) 10-5. 170 — Morris (South) dec. Kreager (Sni) 8-6 OT. 182 — Snyder (NH) dec. Hudson (Con) 10-4. 195 — Lepper (Car) dec. Grider (South) 5-0. 220 — Clifford (CC) dec. Hinton (Nrp) 4-2. 285 — Muncie (Car) pin Louden (NH) 4:35.
Third-Place Matches
106 — Ruselink (Car) pin Hord (Chur) 2:31. 113 — Ford (Leo) dec. Crowder (Hom) 5-0. 120 — Arsini (Hom) dec. Sanderson (CC) 9-3. 126 — Hart (Leo) dec. Litherland (CC) 4-0. 132 — Baker (Gar) dec. Hicks (Car) 6-1. 138 — Sheehan (Con) pin Landez (Car) 2:37. 145 — Driver (CC) dec. Crawford (Leo) 1-0. 152 — Tippmann (BD) pin Leech (Gar) 4:53. 160 — Sheets (CC) dec. Cope (Gar) 6-3. 170 — Mullinax (CC) dec. Delaney (BD) 14-8. 182 — Farris (BD) pin Elliott (HN) 3:44. 195 — Prahl (Leo) pin Raab (HN) 2:50. 220 — Harris (Con) dec. Bills (Car) 6-2. 285 — Nahrwald-Settle (Con) pin Riddle (Her) 1:58.
