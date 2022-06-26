The area had plenty of good baseball squads in the 2022 season making for plenty of excitement on the diamond.
Close conference races ended with split championships. Postseason play was full of close, exciting games with two teams extending their seasons past the sectional.
The KPC Media Group All-Area Baseball Team reflects the widespread quality found locally, with four teams sharing in the major awards.
Eastside didn’t quite reach the state finals as in 2021, but Owen Willard repeated as the All-Area Prep of the year. This time, he shares the honor with Fremont senior star Nick Miller.
Willard again was the Blazers’ go-to pitcher, posting a 6-1 record with a stingy 0.99 earned run average, allowing seven earned runs in 49 1/3 innings. He struck out 99 and walked only 13.
Willard was a force offensively with a .516 batting average which tied the school record set more than 40 years ago. He had a home run, 10 doubles and four triples among his 47 hits. He scored 43 runs and drove in 20. The Purdue Fort Wayne recruit and Indiana All-Star led the team with 24 walks and was 20-of-22 in stolen bases.
Willard shares top honors with the offensive leader of the area’s other regional finalist, Fremont. Miller batted .456 for the Eagles and had a .913 slugging percentage to go with a 1.45 OPS.
Miller hit 11 home runs and drove in 54 runs, both Fremont school records. He is the school’s all-time leader in RBIs. He also had 12 doubles. With the Indiana Tech recruit behind the plate, the Eagles gave up just 28 stolen bases in their 32 games.
Garrett and Westview also had outstanding seasons, and shared the Northeast Corner Conference crown. The coaches of those teams, Jason Richards and Jason Rahn, were named the All-Area Co-Coaches of the Year.
Richards took the Railroaders to a 16-8 finish in his second season, making him 34-17 in two years at Garrett. The Railroaders defeated Eastside in a 2-1 showdown to earn their share of the conference championship.
It was Garrett’s first conference title since 2006 in the Allen County Athletic Conference. Garrett won the NECC for the first time since 1993.
With a group of players who had taken their lumps in a 7-18 season the year before, Rahn got the most from that year of experience and guided the Warriors to a 15-9 finish and a share of the NECC crown, clinched with a tough 4-2 victory at Eastside. Westview reached a Class 2A sectional final for the second year in a row.
Here are the rest of this year’s KPC Media Group All-Area choices:
Gabel Pentecost, Sr., P-3B, Fremont
Pentecost threw 63 innings as the Fremont ace and had a 9-1 record, tying the school record for wins. Only seven earned runs were scored against him as he posted a school-record 0.78 ERA. He is the Eagles’ all-time leader in ERA. He also hit .400 with six home runs, nine doubles and 32 RBIs.
Ethan Bock, Sr., P-SS, Fremont
The school’s valedictorian, Bock batted .474 with a .552 on-base percentage. He drove in 22 runs and scored 40. On the mound he was 3-4 with one save and a 2.05 ERA. In 44 1/3 innings, he struck 32 with only four walks.
Nick Snyder, Sr., P-1B, Eastside
Snyder batted .396 and tied for the team lead with five home runs. He drove in 26 runs and scored 27. On the mound he was 6-2 with a 1.39 ERA. He struck out 60 and walked 18 in 45 1/3 innings.
Jack Buchanan, Sr., 1B, Eastside
Buchanan led the regional finalists with 34 RBIs to go with a .387 average. He went deep four times and had nine doubles.
Laithyn Cook, Sr., IF, Eastside
Cook tied for the team lead in homers with five. He batted .369, drove in 26 runs and scored 27.
Ryder Reed, So. IF, Eastside
Reed posted a .333 average for the NECC Tournament champs. He had 25 runs scored and 17 runs batted in.
Braden Kauffman, So., SS, Westview
Kauffman hit .431 and had a .534 on-base percentage. He had three home runs and seven doubles, and was selected for the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North-South Futures Game.
Alec Titus, Sr., 1B-P, Westview
Titus batted .470 with a .532 on-base percentage. He had seven doubles and 21 RBIs, and was a nominee for the North-South All-Star Series.
Mason Wire, So., 3B, Westview
Wire hit .400 and drove in 27 runs for the NECC co-champs. He had a .451 on-base percentage and collected nine doubles.
Max Engle, Fr., P, Westview
Appearing in 10 games in his first varsity season, Engle was 5-1 with a 2.55 ERA. He had 55 strikeouts and 17 walks in 46 2/3 innings.
Trey Richards, Sr., 1B, Garrett
The Big Train’s leadoff hitter had a .433 average and a .553 on-base percentage. He scored 19 runs and drove in 11.
Luke Holcomb, So., P-OF, Garrett
Holcomb had a 3-1 record to go with a 1.84 ERA in nine mound appearances. He fanned 49 and walked only six in 34 1/3 innings. He also hit .443 with 20 RBIs and 13 runs scored.
Graham Kelham, Sr., P-SS, Garrett
The Ball State recruit was 2-3 with a 2.89 ERA, striking out 56 in 26 2/3 innings. He also hit .294 and drove in 12 runs.
Luke Byers, Jr., P, Garrett
Byers had a 5-0 record with an 0.99 ERA for the conference co-champs. He had 47 K’s and just seven walks in 35 1/3 innings.
Brayden Risedorph, Sr., P-3B, East Noble
The IU recruit and Indiana All-Star had a 2-4 record and a 1.99 ERA. He struck out 74 and walked 15 in 38 2/3 innings.
Noah Perkins, Sr., P-3B, East Noble
Perkins was 2-0 and had 26 strikeouts in 20 innings of work for the Knights. He also batted .323 and drove in 12 runs.
Tyler Shisler, So., 2B-C, Central Noble
Shisler batted .406 for the Cougars. He had seven doubles and stole 11 bases.
Parker Smith, Sr., P-SS, DeKalb
Smith hit .346 with five home runs and 27 RBIs. He scored 20 runs. On the mound he was 2-1 with one save, and struck out 25 batters in 18 1/3 innings.
Ethan Jordan, Jr., P-3B, DeKalb
Jordan hit .304 and drove in 21 runs for the NE8 co-champions. He was 3-3 as a pitcher with 32 strikeouts in 35 innings.
Alex Leslie, Jr., C, DeKalb
A wall on defense, Leslie batted .342, driving in 17 runs and also scoring 17. He had 13 stolen bases.
Elijah Ehmke, Jr., P-SS, DeKalb
The Barons’ ace had a 6-3 record and a 2.09 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. He also batted .278 and drove in 13 runs.
Kyle Brandt, Sr., IF-P, Angola
Brandt batted .450 for the Hornets. He drove in 16 runs and scored 24.
Carson Mickem, Fr., P-1B, Lakeland
Mickem led the Laker attack with a .472 average, .525 on-base percentage and 1.21 OPS. He set school records with four triples and 33 stolen bases, and had 25 RBIs. On the mound he had four wins with a 3.22 ERA and 67 K’s.
Corbin White, So., C-P, Lakewood Park
White hit a school-record .469 with a .567 on-base percentage, and struck out just four times. As a pitcher he fanned 27 in 16 2/3 innings.
Hunter Allen, Sr., P-IF, Prairie Heights
Allen led the Panthers with a .370 average and a .457 on-base percentage. He drove in 25 runs and scored 27, and also had nine home runs and seven doubles.
HONORABLE MENTION
Croix Haberstock, Cal Ostrowski, Churubusco; Kenton Konrad, Angola; Will Hoover, Chase Spencer, Cade Weber, Central Noble; Donnie Wiley, Logan Jordan, Bryce Dobson, DeKalb; Carsen Jacobs, Eastside; Remy Crabill, Fremont; Aaden Lytle, Garrett; Gabe Dager, Lakewood Park; Matty Mortrud, Westview.
