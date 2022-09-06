COLUMBIA CITY — In 1997, musician Ben Harper released a song on his album, ‘The Will to Live’, entitled “Glory & Consequence”, that included the following lyrics:
“Every moral has a story, every story has an end. Every battle has its glory, and its consequence.”
Rip Ryerson, the commissioner of Valhalla Championship Wrestling, a newly-founded professional wrestling organization, found inspiration in those words when crafting the name of VCW’s debut event, ‘The Glory of Battle,’ set for Saturday at the Etna Troy Community Center in Columbia City.
Advance tickets cost $10 for the event and are available on Eventbrite.com, with children under nine admitted free. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. opening bell. Tickets at the door will cost $15.
“It’s no secret that (I) love a good fight, and (I) love great fighters,” Ryerson said. “I spent 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, and countless others fighting all over the world. I’ve searched all over for fighters who refuse to back down, and, like me, run towards the sound of battle and all the chaos that comes with it.”
The night’s main event pits two veterans of the squared circle known the world over. “King” Mitchell Taylor, a veteran of nearly 20 years in professional wrestling, will take on The Soul Taker.
Taylor, who hails from The Hamptons, travels all over the country and will take part in a wrestling tour of England and Germany in the coming months. Taylor also regularly features on Rocky Mountain Pro’s weekly television show, “Charged”, which airs Tuesday nights on YouTube, and wrestled on RMP’s “No Rules Wrestling” pay-per-view event that was broadcast to over 200 countries live on FITE.tv.
His counterpart for the evening fights out of Tombstone, Arizona, and his eerie music sets the scene for battle. His physical grappling style fits his mantra that “No Souls Matter”, and the Soul Taker recently voiced his plans to “put Taylor in a body bag and bury him somewhere near Columbia City” if he wins.
Another highly anticipated match at “The Glory of Battle” pits “Big Whiskey” Jared Kripke against “The Philosopher King” Simon Socrates. Kripke, the current AIWF Midwest Heavyweight Champion, earned the title of Rising Star on Ohio Valley Wrestling’s summer tour, taking part in a brutal feud against “Certified” Luke Kurtis after Kurtis claimed he actually fathered Kripke’s unborn child.
At “The Glory of Battle,” Kripke will shift his focus to Socrates, an incredibly crafty ring warrior decked out in authentic Greek attire from head to toe. While Kripke’s feud with Kurtis taught OVW’s “Top Shelf Talent” how to scratch and claw to achieve victory through any means, Socrates will use any weapon in his arsenal — legal or not — to gain the upper hand, even poisoning a foe to claim victory in a long-standing war last summer.
“(Socrates is) one of the most adaptable implementors of violence I’ve ever seen,” Ryerson said. “He combines grappling, striking and a creative disregard for his opponent’s well-being to exploit every weakness possible. He may bend or even break the rules, but his execution is a work of art.”
In addition, “The Great Warrior Wolf” Nakoma Tala, has issued an open challenge. A native American from the Abenaki tribe based in the American and Canadian northeast, Tala fights for her people and her family, believing that “everyone has a warrior within themselves, it’s just the matter of finding it”.
“Nakoma is a powerhouse in the ring and one not to underestimate,” Ryerson said. “She is a true warrior and will do whatever it takes to protect her loved ones, her fans and her people.
“Nakoma Tala’s warrior spirit embodies what ‘The Glory of Battle’ is all about.”
