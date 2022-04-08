Due to chilly temperature in the area this weekend, several area events have either been postponed or cancelled.
On Friday, Eastside's softball game against Edon (Ohio) and Garrett's softball game against Bellmont were both postponed with makeup dates yet to be determined, while Fremont's girl's tennis match at Bluffton was canceled and will not be made up.
Saturday's baseball games that were canceled were doubleheaders between Eastside and Hicksville (Ohio), South Bend Adams and Angola, and Mishawaka and Westview. In place of the Coldwater (Mich.) Invite that was canceled, the Fremont baseball team will now be playing at Coldwater in a doubleheader starting at noon, while the game between Lakewood Park and Lakeland has been rescheduled for May 17.
In softball action Saturday, Eastside's doubleheader at Hicksville was cancelled, Bluffton at Central Noble was postponed for next Saturday and Angola at Lakewood Park was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
The Rochester Invite for boys golf, of which Churubusco and Garrett were scheduled to attend, has been canceled.
In Trine athletics, the baseball doubleheader against Kalamazoo has been pushed back to Sunday at 1 p.m., with the single game that was supposed to be played that day being moved to Monday. The softball doubleheader between Albion and the Thunder will also be played Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. Because of this, the doubleheader against Ohio Northern scheduled for Sunday was postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.