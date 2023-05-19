FORT WAYNE — Churubusco’s boys track and field team won its first sectional championship on Thursday at the Fort Wayne North Side Sectional.
The Eagles had 98 points. Bishop Dwenger eked past Northrop for second 85.5-85.
Lakewood Park Christian was 12th with eight points. The scorers for the Panthers were Titus Shively placing fifth in the 110-meter hurdles in a school record time of 16.30 seconds, Logan Gingerich in seventh in the 100 dash in 11.53 seconds and Jackson VandeVelde in eighth in the 1,600 in a school record time of 4 minutes, 45.61 seconds.
Churubusco was led by senior Riley Buroff, who won three events on his own and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4-by-400 relay team in 3:21.56. That team also included Jackson Fleetwood, Wyatt Neireiter and Evan Palmer.
Buroff set a new meet record in winning the 400 at 47.66 seconds. He also won the 200 in 22.25 seconds and was first on the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch.
Ethan Smith won the pole vault for the Eagles at 14-4.
The top three placers in each event qualified for next Thursday’s Carroll Regional. Other Churubusco regional qualifiers were Neireiter, who finished second in the 1,600; Palmer, who finished third in the 1,600; Brayden Bianski, who was third in the 110 hurdles; and Kam Rinker, who finished third in the 300 hurdles.
Eagles who finished fourth and might be called back are Gavin Huelsenbeck, who finished fourth in the discus; and the 4-by-800 relay, who placed fourth in 8:13.04 and included Josh Emenhiser, Palmer, Brett Cretsinger and Neireiter. Lakewood Park’s Shively was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.30 seconds.
The Panthers set a program record in the 4-by-400 relay at 3:42.75 with Gingerich, Isaiah Buhr, Avery MacFarlane and Anthony Mansojer. That team placed 11th in the sectional.
F.W. North Side Sectional
Team Scores
1. Churubusco 98, 2. Bishop Dwenger 85.5, 3. Northrop 85, 4. Snider 66.5, 5. Leo 52.5, 6. Fort Wayne North Side 50.5, 7. Carroll 49.5, 8. Concordia 44, 9. Woodlan 41.5, 10. Fort Wayne South Side 29, 11. Blackhawk Christian 14, 12. Lakewood Park Christian 8.
Individual Results
(top three placers qualify for Thursday’s Carroll Regional)
100 — 1. S. Handerson (Wdln) 10.99, 2. Ganaway (FWSS) 11.05, 3. J. Springer (FWNS) 11.13, 4. Juarez (Sni) 11.33, 5. K. Johnson (FWNS) 11.43, 6. T. Johnson (Ntrp) 11.51, 7. L. Gingerich (LPC) 11.53, 8. CJ Handerson (Wdln) 11.63.
200 — 1. Buroff (CH) 22.25, 2. S. Handerson (Wdln) 22.34, 3. Pierre-Louis (Sni) 22.36, 4. Ganaway (FWSS) 22.52, 5. J. Lee (Sni) 22.64, 6. Tate (FWNS) 22.86, 7. Steele (BD) 22.95, 8. Sampson (Car) 22.97, 9. Glassley (BlkC) 23.44.
400 — 1. Buroff (CH) 47.66, 2. Carter (Ntrp) 48.77, 3. Dye (FWNS) 49.72, 4. CJ Davis (BD) 49.94, 5. N. Miller (Leo) 51.27, 6. Adair (Con) 51.54, 7. D. Stephens (Sni) 51.70, 8. Boro (Sni) 52.12, 13. A. MacFarlane (LP) 53.69, 22. A. Shepherd (LP) 1:01.73.
800 — 1. Steidinger (Leo) 1:58.99, 2. Neireiter (CH) 1:59.22, 3. Palmer (CH) 1:59.43, 4. Roper (Sni) 1:59.52, 5. Kieffer (Car) 1:59.76, 6. Bentz (Con) 2:00.06, 7. Sutter (BD) 2:04.55, 8. K. Robinson (BlkC) 2:06.44, 18. Mansojer (LPC) 2:14.66, 23. Born (LPC) 2:30.50.
1,600 — 1. L. Shappell (Leo) 4:27.26, 2. H. Panning (Con) 4:29.41, 3. Sutter (BD) 4:31.37, 4. Roper (Sni) 4:31.92, 5. Nix (BD) 4:32.27, 6. Schlegel (Con) 4:32.92, 7. Silcox (Car) 4:35.72, 8. VandeVelde (LPC) 4:45.61, 12. Serrano (CH) 5:02.57, 16. J. Kruse (LPC) 5:22.92.
3,200 — 1. L. Shappell (Leo) 9:42.03, 2. C. Wilson (Ntrp) 9:47.54, 3. Spielman (Con) 9:50.61, 4. Nix (BD) 9:51.35, 5. Nietert (Car) 9:51.43, 6. Hendrickson (Con) 9:57.04, 7. Hubbart (Wdln) 10:18.95, 8. Sell (Leo) 10:19.28, 13. El. Smith (CH) 10:44.37, 14. VandeVelde (LPC) 10:53.28, 16. B. Kruse (LPC) 11:19.56, 22. Caulk (CH) 12:20.17.
4x100 relay — 1. Snider (Billingsley, Juarez, S. Conley, J. Lee) 42.34, 2. F.W. North Side 42.45, 3. Woodlan 43.01, 4. Bishop Dwenger 43.18, 5. F.W. South Side 43.81, 6. Carroll 44.21, 7. Northrop 44.28, 8. Churubusco (B. Bianski, Ianucilli, B. Lawrence, Et. Smith) 44.89, 9. Leo 45.64, 10. Blackhawk Christian 49.71.
4x400 relay — 1. Churubusco (Buroff, Fleetwood, Neireiter, E. Palmer) 3:21.56, 2. Snider 3:22.06, 3. Northrop 3:27.16, 4. Leo 3:30.55, 5. Concordia 3:31.74, 6. Carroll 3:32.28, 7. F.W. South Side 3:32.34, 8. Bishop Dwenger 3:34.02, 11. Lakewood Park (L. Gingerich, Buhr, A. MacFarlane, Mansojer) 3:42.75.
4x800 relay — 1. Northrop (Gedio, C. Wilson, Reagan, D. Carter) 8:08.56, 2. Concordia 8:08.62, 3. Leo 8:09.35, 4. Churubusco (J. Emenhiser, E. Palmer, B. Cretsinger, Neireiter) 8:13.04, 5. Carroll 8:18.29, 6. Bishop Dwenger 8:38.48, 7. Woodlan 8:52.32, 8. F.W. North Side 9:04.41.
110 hurdles — 1. Westfield (Ntrp) 14.57, 2. A. Vance (Sni) 15.44, 3. B. Bianski (CH) 16.12, 4. Shively (LPC) 16.30, 5. Mansfield (BlkC) 16.34, 6. English (FWSS) 16.57, 7. Taylor (Ntrp) 16.75, 8. K. Rinkler (CH) 16.88, 9. Lovell (Car) 16.95.
300 hurdles — 1. Westfield (Ntrp) 39.99, 2. Kolagbodi (Sni) 41.78, 3. K. Rinker (CH) 41.95, 4. English (FWSS) 42.01, 5. Adams (Car) 42.48, 6. Taylor (Ntrp) 42.58, 7. B. Bianski (CH) 42.82, 8. Steenman (Leo) 43.50, 16. Kibe (LPC) 46.74, 21. Shively (LPC) 48.60.
High jump — 1. Buroff (CH) 6-1, 2. Reese (Ntrp) 6, 3. M. Morgan (Ntrp) 5-10, 4t. CJ Handerson (Wdln) and D. Stephens (Sni) 5-8, 6t. Pearson (FWNS) and Sampson (Car) 5-8, 8. Litzenberg (BD) 5-6, 9. N. Miller (Leo) 5-6.
Long jump — 1. N. Johnson (BD) 21-4, 2. S. Handerson (Wdln) 21-2.75, 3. Balbo (Car) 20-9.25, 4. D. Green (Car) 20-7.75, 5. CJ Davis (BD) 20-2.5, 6. Mansfield (BlC) 19-11.75, 7. K. Johnson (FWNS) 19-10.75, 8. Keolasy (BlC) 19-8, 13. B. Bianski (CH) 18-5.5, 17. L. Gingerich (LP) 16-11.5, 18. A. MacFarlane (LP) 16-10.25.
Shot put — 1. J. King (FWNS) 51-4.75, 2. Douge (BD) 46-9.75, 3. Hinton (Ntrp) 45-5.5, 4. Gansert (BlkC) 45-1.5, 5. Balsamo (Car) 43-11, 6. Hurley (CH) 42-11.75, 7. Trahin (BD) 42-11, 8. D. Wilson (FWSS) 42-1, 9. Huelsenbeck (CH) 41-1, 21. Clear (LP) 30-3, 22. Amaro (LP) 21-7.
Discus — 1. Douge (BD) 152, 2. J. King (FWNS) 145-2, 3. Rusher (Con) 145, 4. Huelsenbeck (CH) 140-11, 5. Moran (BD) 134-3, 6. J. Lemmon (Ntrp) 126-2, 7. Hurley (CH) 125-10, 8. Black (Car) 120-9, 21. Clear (LPC) 85-5, 23. Koorsen (LPC) 71-9.
Pole vault — 1. Et. Smith (CH) 14-4, 2. N. Johnson (BD) 13-4, 3t. Ta. Davis (Leo) and T. Martin (BD) 13, 5. Furniss (Car) 12-6, 6. Blake (CH) 12-6, 7. Ghotra (Car) 12, 8. Stoller (FWSS) 11.
