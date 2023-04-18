Churubusco No. 3 Allissa Powell

Churubusco No. 3 singles player Allissa Powell reaches for a return against Columbia City’s Avery Story Tuesday afternoon at Columbia City.

 David Vantress

COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City got its first dual meet win of the season Tuesday night with a 5-0 shutout of Churubusco.

The non-conference dual had been scheduled for Monday, but was postponed a day due to the cold weather that affected the area.

Columbia City improved to 1-2 with the win.

Churubusco returns to action today at home against Adams Central.

Columbia City 5, Churubusco 0

Singles: 1. Kyndra Sheets (CC) def. Kaylynn Boggess 6-2, 6-0. 2. Olivia More (CC) def. Kendall Stucky 6-1, 6-0. 3. Avery Story (CC) def. Allissa Powell 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Breanne Taylor-Lindsay Taylor (CC) def. Meriam Kline-Reagan Baker 6-0, 6-2. 2. Olivia Woodward-Jerryn Pettigrew (CC) def. Amelia Refeld-Katy Drebelbis 6-3, 6-1.

