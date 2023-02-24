CHURUBUSCO — Little things add up to big things.
In basketball, rebounding and capitalizing on opportunities are two prime examples.
In a game in which Churubusco jumped out to a 7-0 lead, it was Eastside’s ability to gather offensive rebounds — and converting second chances as a result — and scoring after Eagles’ misses or turnovers that turned the tide in the visitors’ favor.
The Blazers headed back to Butler 47-24 winners Friday in the final regular season game for both teams.
Andrew Rapp, Churubusco’s lone senior, scored six of his team’s nine first quarter points, including a three-pointer at 6 minutes, 13 seconds for the game’s first field goal.
The Blazers got on the board with a three from Caeden Moughler with 3:18 left in the quarter. The Eagles led 9-5 after eight minutes.
A score in the lane by Brady Lehman and a transition score by Santino Brewer enabled Eastside to even the score with 5:27 left in the second, but the Eagles’ Caden Ummel answered with a three 30 seconds later.
A rebound score by Ryder Reed with 3:45 to play in the half got Eastside within one. Clayton Minnick hit a three from just right of the key with two minutes left in the half, giving the visitors their first lead.
Following a Churubusco turnover, he dialed long distance again, this time from the wing, just before the buzzer, as Eastside led 17-12 at the break.
The first bucket of the second half by either team came on a floater by Reed three minutes into the third.
Later, Brewer scored on a putback and Reed converted in transition after an Eagle miss. That gave Eastside a 10-point cushion, 23-13 with 3:40 left in the quarter.
The visitors led 25-14 with a quarter to play.
Brewer picked up Eastside’s first five points. The visitors’ advantage reached 41-17 following a Brewer three and two free throws by Reed.
Churubusco’s Weston Ott hit a pair of threes in the fourth.
Brewer led Eastside with 18 points, with 13 coming in the fourth quarter. Reed finished with 10 points and Minnick collected eight points.
Rapp led Churubusco with nine points. Ott and Ummel had six each.
Eastside enters sectional play at 9-13 overall and finished Northeast Corner Conference play at 2-8. Churubusco is 3-19, 0-10.
Churubusco plays Westview Tuesday in the first game of the Class 2A sectional at Emma. Eastside drew a bye and plays the winner of that game in the first semi-final game Friday.
