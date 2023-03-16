AVILLA — On Thursday, March 9, the Northeast Corner Conference hosted its annual All-Academic Team luncheon at St. James Restaurant in Avilla.
The NECC All-Academic Team consists of the top 25 seniors in the conference, representing all 12 schools. Membership is determined by a combination of a student’s grade point average and a standardized test score, either the SAT or ACT.
Each school has at least one representative, with a maximum of three recipients.
This year, the schools with three honorees each were Fairfield, Garrett, Prairie Heights, West Noble and Westview.
Fairfield’s honorees were Zach Grindle, Brandon Kauffman and Amelia Black. Grindle’s plans are to attend Purdue Fort Wayne to major in finance, while Kauffman said he will be going to Rose-Hulman for chemical engineering.
Black will attend Butler University for exploratory studies and social sciences and said that when she found out she was selected for the team, she was very surprised.
“It was just good to represent my school and connect with people from other schools that achieve and work towards the same kind of things that we do,” Black said. “There’s lots of success in our community.”
Black has been a softball player for the Falcons all four years and said she chose Butler because it felt like a place she fit in well.
From Garrett, Aida Haynes, Dominic Zimmerman and Andrew Molargik were recognized. Haynes will attend Purdue to study accounting and Zimmerman will focus on actuarial science and is currently looking at Wabash, Depauw or Purdue Fort Wayne as potential colleges.
Molargik has competed in cross country and track and field the last four season and is planning to go to the University of Alabama to study psychology. He said that he thought the luncheon was a unique event to the area.
“I think it’s really interesting that the conference does this and that it’s not just a school thing,” he said. “We’re kind of friendly with each other and our schools have a relationship such that they can do something like this.”
Prairie Heights’ selections were Caylee James, Conner Keesler and Samuel Updike.
James and Keesler will both be attending Purdue, as James will be a pre-veterinary student and Keesler will study agriculture education. Updike is undecided on a college but will pursue a degree in linguistics.
Grant Flora, Abigail Hawn and Emily Mawhorter were the honorees from West Noble. Flora will study multimedia at Indiana Wesleyan University, Hawn will enter the architecture or civil engineering program at Ball State and Mawhorter will go to Purdue for the pre-veterinary program.
Westview’s Dawson Shrock, Emily Stutzman and Isaiah Hostetler represented the Warriors.
Shrock and Stutzman will both attend Taylor University, with Scrock going for finance and Stutzman for math education. Hostetler will attend Indiana Wesleyan for accounting.
Angola, Churubusco and Fremont each had two representatives.
Angola’s recipients were Kameron Marple and Nicole Rodriguez. Marple said she is undecided but will probably be going to Alabama for pre-med, and Rodriguez is staying close to home, attending the University of Saint Francis for finance.
Rodriguez has been on the soccer team for the Hornets for the past four years and said she was proud of herself and Kameron for succeeding in the classroom.
“Kameron is one of the smartest people I know and I’ve loved getting to know her,” Rodriguez said. “During our high school experience, we’ve pushed ourselves, and it’s nice that both of us our here together.”
Rodriguez also credited athletic director Steve Lantz and assistant athletic director Dave Police for supporting them because they “wouldn’t have been there without their help as well.”
