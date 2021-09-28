CHURUBUSCO – Angola’s volleyball team secured a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship by sweeping Churubusco 25-8, 25-13, 25-15 Tuesday night.
The Hornets (16-6, 9-0 NECC) can win the conference all by itself if they beat visiting Eastside on senior night Monday.
Angola coach Lloy Ball thought his team could have played better, but it did what it needed to do to win and played a lot of girls in the match.
“It was a nice team win,” Ball said. “Churubusco has a couple of really nice players.”
The Hornets and Eagles were playing with Purdue women’s volleyball coach Dave Shondell in attendance. Angola sophomore standout Morgan Gaerte is likely on Shondell’s recruiting radar. Shondell saw Gaerte and the Hornets play at Concordia earlier this month.
Shondell’s Boilermakers, which includes West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn contributing significantly in the back row, are one of the top teams in the country and had a big home win over Ohio State late last week.
Back to the prep homefront, Angola got a sweep at Prairie Heights on Monday. Ball thought his Hornets took a big step forward by how they played in the Warsaw Invitational Saturday. Angola defeated a La Porte team with a couple of NCAA Division I commits, and was tied at 10 in the deciding third set with Class 3A top-ranked Bishop Dwenger before three straight AHS shanks turned the tide in the Saints’ direction on the way to their victory. The Hornets finished third in the tournament.
The Hornets are off until Monday’s match with Eastside. Then they make up a home match with East Noble on Wednesday before a big matchup with Carroll Thursday at AHS. The Chargers defeated Concordia on Monday.
Ball will value the practice time for the rest of this week.
“We’ll focus on Eastside,” Ball said. “We have three days right now to get the little things right. They’ll not be long, but they’ll be good practices where we can get everybody feeling good about themselves.”
Churubusco (11-13, 3-4) had its Pink Out night for cancer awareness. The Eagles were wearing pink shirts.
Angola won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-9.
Churubusco will host West Noble on Thursday.
