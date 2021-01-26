CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco overcame a 14-3 deficit halfway through the first quarter and Landen Jordan in deep foul trouble in the second half to hold off Snider 74-71 Tuesday night.
It was a sweet victory for the Eagles’ big three of Jordan, Jackson Paul and Luke McClure. The trio combined for 73 points after having things unravel for them and the rest of the Eagles about a year ago at Snider. The Panthers outscored Churubusco 13-2 in the final 46 seconds to rally, and Jade Moore’s three-pointer beat the Eagles 67-66 on Jan. 28, 2020.
“I’m glad it did not come down to that,” Eagles coach Chris Paul said.
“This game gets us ready for March. This was a good win.”
Snider finally caught Churubusco late in the fourth quarter after the Eagles took the lead early in the second quarter.
Moore scored off his offensive rebound to tie the game at 67 with around 2 and a half minutes left.
The Eagles went ahead only for the Panthers to tie it two more times. Then Churubusco spread the floor and ran down the clock for about a minute before Jackson Paul was fouled on a drive to the basket. He made the first free throw with 20.5 seconds left, but missed the second and Snider rebounded.
But McClure made a steal in front of the Panther bench and was fouled with nine seconds left. McClure made two free throws to put the Eagles up three.
After a Panther time out with 5.8 seconds left, Snider’s Karson Jenkins missed a three-point attempt to tie just before time ran out, and Churubusco improved to 10-2 on the season.
Snider was clicking early, hitting some threes and scoring off Eagle turnovers to lead 14-3 a little over four minutes into the non-conference contest.
Jordan and Paul lead the Eagles back late in the first quarter and Churubusco only trailed 21-20 heading into the second. Jordan had a few inches on any Panther who tried to guard him and the 6-foot-9 senior took over. He had 12 points in the second quarter and Eagles led by as much as nine points. Churubusco went into halftime leading 43-35.
But Jordan picked up two fouls 10 seconds apart roughly three minutes into the third quarter. That second foul was his fourth for the game with 4:56 left in the stanza.
McClure was particularly big on both ends, attacking the basket and getting to the foul line on offense and playing in the paint in place of Jordan.
“We held the fort down for almost eight minutes,” Chris Paul said of his team without Jordan. “We got aggressive. Luke and Jackson did a good job getting to the free-throw line. Jon Lindzy gave us a solid eight minutes in the third quarter and into the fourth.”
The Eagles did not lose much of their lead with Jordan out. Jordan re-entered the game with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter with his team leading 63-57.
Jordan had 31 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead the Eagles, who also overcame 23 turnovers. Jackson Paul had 24 points, four assists and four steals. McClure had 18 points (13 in the second half), six rebounds and two steals. Freshman Ayden White had five assists.
Churubusco shot 51% from the field (24-47) and outrebounded Snider 34-24.
Churubusco only had 10 available players Tuesday. Freshman backup post player Gavin Huelsenbeck was on the bench, but could not play to complete his 14-day quarantine period due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Coach Paul is expecting junior guard Cal Ostrowski back soon.
Jenkins and Elijah Brown had 20 points each for the Panthers (6-6). Brown also had 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks before fouling out.
