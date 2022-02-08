BLUFFTON – Sectional play has been difficult for Eastside’s girls basketball team in recent years, and Churubusco carried on that trend by giving the Blazers all they wanted in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Bluffton Sectional Monday night.
Eastside built a couple of leads of several points in the first half only for the Eagles to come back. Churubusco even took a lead in the middle of the third quarter.
But the Blazers persevered, holding the Eagles to one made field goal in the fourth quarter in pulling away to a 59-48 victory.
Eastside (15-9) will play South Adams in the sectional final today at 7 p.m. at Bluffton. In the second semifinal, the Starfires took out Adams Central 46-38.
“We’re resilient,” Blazers coach Mike Lortie said. “It’s not an easy road, but we’ll take it and we’ll be back tomorrow.”
“Churubusco wouldn’t go away. At times we were a little bit crazy. But we stepped up to the line and made some free throws and slowed the game down better in the second half.”
The Eagles (8-16) made shots to stay in the game to go with the full-court chaos they like to bring. They made eight three-point shots in the contest.
Eastside led 16-8 late in the first quarter. The Eagles went on a 10-2 run to draw even at 18 after junior Madison Hosted made two free throws with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Blazers followed with a run of their own. Freshman Sydnee Kessler had five quick points to put Eastside up 25-18.
Churubusco responded again and passed the Blazers midway through the third quarter. Freshman Lillian Rinker had a steal and a layup to give the Eagles at 36-35 lead with 4:08 left in the stanza. After an Eagle steal shortly after and a timeout, senior Brelle Shearer hit a mid-range jumper to extend the lead to 38-35.
“I was just looking for effort,” Churubusco coach David Goodwell said. “Then it was playing the young kids. There were times where the moment was too big, but we stuck with it. We’ve been doing that all year.”
Eastside recovered to regain the lead, making a 9-3 run to end the third quarter to take a 44-41 into the fourth.
Senior reserve Brittney Geiger made her second straight driving basket to put the Blazers up 48-42 with 5:16 to play.
The Eagles were running out of personnel. Hosted was their athletic energy girl with 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots, but missed about half the fourth quarter after taking an elbow from Eastside’s Grace Kreischer 39 seconds into the final stanza after Kreischer grabbed a rebound. Rinker and senior Cara Debolt, one of Churubusco’s main ballhandlers, both fouled out midway through the fourth quarter.
“You could see the kids. It was like, what are we going to do without her?” Goodwell said. “We have some work to do. We’ll have a good summer coming up.”
The Eagles turned the ball over 31 times for the game, and Eastside became too much for Churubusco on the boards in the second half. Kreischer had all of 13 points and all of her 10 rebounds in the final 16 minutes to lead five Blazer scorers in double figures. She also had two blocked shots.
Jorja Debolt’s three-pointer with 1:35 left got the Eagles within six at 54-48. But that was Churubusco’s only made field goal in the fourth quarter.
Goodwell knows the fundamentals and skills have to continue to grow for his girls. He said he has seven girls who will be playing travel basketball this upcoming offseason.
Geiger had 12 points for Eastside. Sydnee Kessler, Skyelar Kessler and Mataya Bireley had 10 points apiece. Bireley also had seven rebounds and three steals. Sydnee Kessler also had five steals.
“Our bench play was big. Brittney hasn’t started in awhile, but she’s stuck with it,” Lortie said.
“It’s big for Eastside. It’s nice to get to be in a sectional final.”
Shearer had 12 points and Cara Debolt scored eight in their final prep basketball games for Churubusco. Freshman Brooklyn Sinclair added seven points.
