CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco High School football team came into Friday night’s 2023 season opener against Whitley County rival Columbia City with virtually no room for error.
'Busco far exceeded that, giving up three turnovers and 49 first-half points — 21 of those in the first quarter — to Columbia City in a 49-8 loss.
'Busco managed just 38 yards of total offense on the night against a stingy Columbia City defense.
Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said the mistakes doomed his team. “We can’t play like that and expect to beat a good team,” Sade said. “You have to minimize the mistakes.”
Sade said his team is resilient and will bounce back as it begins Northeast Corner Conference competition at Lakeland next week.
Columbia City won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. 'Busco went three-and-out, and then Columbia City got the ball at the 'Busco 43-yard line after a shanked punt. Columbia City needed just three plays to crack the scoreboard first on a 31-yard touchdown strike from Grayson Bradberry to Stratton Fuller at the 9:15 mark of the first quarter.
Columbia City also added first-quarter scores on a 4-yard Cayden Sroufe run and another Bradberry-Fuller pass, this one from 25 yards out.
Churubusco fumbled on its ensuing possession and Columbia City recovered, cashing in on a 1-yard James Getts TD run with 11:52 left until intermission.
'Busco fumbled again on the ensuing kickoff and Columbia City recovered again, needing just two plays to take a 35-0 lead on the third TD strike of the night from Bradberry to Fuller, this one from 14 yards out.
'Busco finally cracked the scoreboard with 6:57 left until halftime. Ethan Smith found the end zone from 30 yards out. Bryce Lawrence added a 2-point conversion run after an 80-yard, eight-play drive.
That would be the only score of the night for 'Busco, however, as Columbia City added two more scores before halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock and both teams substituted early and often.
Columbia City head coach Brett Fox said the second half had a different feel with the running clock and backups coming in to get reps at some positions. “I’m proud of how we played in the first half,” Fox said.
Being opportunistic on defense and taking advantage of short fields will pay dividends for Columbia City down the road, Fox added.
Columbia City hosts Plymouth next week.
