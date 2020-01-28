FORT WAYNE – Churubusco’s boys basketball team lost a 10-point lead with under a minute to go against Snider Tuesday night and lost to the Panthers 67-66 on Jade Moore’s three-pointer at the buzzer.
The Eagles led one of the four teams tied for first place in the Summit Athletic Conference 64-54 after a Noah Wolfe layup with a minute to play.
An inside basket by the Panthers with 46 seconds left started a 10-1 run in 28 seconds that brought the home team within one after a Michael Eley three-pointer with 18 seconds left.
Eagle Hunter Perlich made the first free throw to put his team up 66-64 with 12.1 seconds left, but missed the second. Snider rushed up the court. Two Churubusco players converged on Eley with the ball high right wing. The Eagles knocked the ball out of Eley’s hands. The loose ball was caught by the 6-foot-3 junior Moore, who hit a three-pointer from the right wing as time expired.
“We felt we gave this one away,” Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. “For some reason, we couldn’t get the ball in bounds. We missed the second half of free throws, and we gave up threes.
“We played pretty well. We played toe-to-toe with a 4A team leading the SAC. Now we get to go home Friday and try to win a conference championship.”
The Eagles (7-6) led for much of the game. Jackson Paul’s success attacking the basket against a long Snider team was a big reason why. He had 23 points, three steals and three assists.
“He’s difficult to guard when he’s out in front,” Chris Paul said. “They were chasing the ball so much, we had to keep attacking.”
Churubusco kept Snider (12-3) at a distance as Eley had 13 points in the third quarter. He finished with a game-high 25 points.
Dillon Duff had 16 points for Snider.
Landen Jordan had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the Eagles. Hunter Perlich added 10 points and six boards.
Wolfe played several minutes in his return back from injury. He made one of two free throws to put the Eagles up 65-61 with 26.8 seconds left.
“This is a tough game to bring him back against,” Coach Paul said. “Noah has gone through stuff in practice. He’s not 100 percent. On Friday, he’ll be better.”
Churubusco will host Central Noble in a key Northeast Corner Conference game to cap off a varsity doubleheader Friday night.
