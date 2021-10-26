SOUTH WHITLEY — There’s more to Whitko’s girls basketball team in many ways. The Wildcats hope that leads to more progress and success this season.
Whitko returns just about everybody from last season’s squad that went 2-20, 0-9 in the Three Rivers Conference.
The Wildcats are more comfortable with coach Justin Jordan and have a better understanding of who he is and what he expects.
“All the girls know what I am all about,” Jordan said. “They trust in me and got used to me. I think they’re going to be more confident and believe in themselves and what I am teaching.
“We got better over the offseason. The biggest thing was working on our defense. That started coming around late last season and hopes that carries over to this season,” he added. “I’m excited about the season.”
Sophomore guard Kloe Krieg returns after leading the team in scoring as a freshman at 11.4 points per game. She also had 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest and shot 31% from three-point range (42-134).
“Kloe is a real good catch-and-shoot guard,” Jordan said. “She had a good offseason and worked on getting stronger and being more of a vocal leader.”
The Wildcats have grown in guard play.
Junior Kirsten Schipper will be another important ball handler. She is also a terrific vocal leader, according to Jordan. Schipper had 2.8 points, 1.6 steals, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season.
Freshman guards Adryianna Phillips and Braisha Harrison will make an immediate impact. They can handle and score the ball and see the floor very well.
“We have a lot more girls getting more consistent with their shot and being able to compete,” Jordan said. “We hope to surprise some people.”
Sophomore Katelynn Cripe (4.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg last season) and senior Kylie Fugett (3.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1 steal per contest last season) will also be in Whitko’s guard rotation.
Juniors Nadia Rhoades and Brookelynn Coburn are the Wildcats’ leading forwards. Rhoades is a solid rebounder who Jordan is looking for to be more assertive offensively. Coburn will be back later in the season after suffering a knee injury in summer league play.
“Brookelynn was having a tremendous summer,” Jordan said.
Whitko will be a part of a Three Rivers Conference that will largely be in transition in girls basketball with most teams being hit pretty hard by graduation. That does not apply for the Wildcats, but they have some work to do in order to become more competitive in and out of the league.
“I want to see all of the girls get better,” Jordan said. “We want to get back to that winning tradition when Aly Reiff was here. If we get that individual growth, winning will take care of itself.”
