FORT WAYNE – Churubusco’s girls track and field team will have seven girls competing in the Marion Regional in eight individual events along with two relay teams as a result of their efforts in the Northrop Sectional Tuesday at Spuller Stadium.
The Eagles were fourth in the sectional with 68 points. Lakewood Park had six points.
For the Panthers, Frannie Talarico was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 3.36 seconds. Kesed Picazo was seventh in the 200 in 28.54 seconds and eighth in the 100 in 13.47.
Churubusco was led by double sectional champion Kilah Smith in both throwing events. She threw the discus 129 feet, 7 inches and threw the shot 39-10.
Eagle sectional runners-up were Hannah Boersema in the high jump at 5-1 and Brelle Shearer in the pole vault at 9-6.
Senior Audrey Zeigler was third in the 300 hurdles in 48.25 seconds to earn the regional berth.
The Eagles were third in the 4-by-100 relay to qualify for regional in 51.46 seconds with the team of Zeigler, Hosted, Shearer and Zuk. The 4-by-400 relay was sixth, but got the call back to run at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Cara DeBolt also got the callback in the 800 after finishing fifth in the sectional in a school-record time of 2:25.59. So did Hosted in the 200 after finishing fifth in 27.78 seconds at Northrop. Same goes for junior Breeyn Fulkerson in the discus after finishing fourth at 112-2.
Carroll won the Northrop Sectional with 130 points. The host Bruins were second with 119.5, and Leo was third with 101.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.