GARRETT — Churubusco put its style on display Thursday night in an 81-38 Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball victory over Garrett.
The Eagles (17-4 overall, 8-2 NECC) like to play very fast, breaking out with rebounds or steals, or working the ball quickly for shots in the half-court. On defense, they’re not much fun to play against, pressuring the ball to get points off turnovers. On the inside, they have 6-foot-9 senior Landen Jordan waiting to swat away or alter shots.
Jaxson Gould scored on a putback to bring Garrett (2-17, 1-9) within 6-5 early, but the Eagles were never in danger after a 12-0 run helped them to a 24-11 lead after one quarter. They held the Railroaders without a basket for a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the second quarter in pulling away to a 40-18 lead at the half.
Jackson Paul scored 22 points to lead four Churubusco scorers in double figures, and also had six assists. Luke McClure added 18 points, Jordan scored 12 to go with a like total of rebounds, and Drew Pliett put in 10.
Jasen Bailey had 12 points and Gould finished with eight for the Big Train.
Garrett hit four of its five threes in the first half, prompting the Eagles to put on full-court pressure and make it tougher to get shots from outside. The other three for the Railroaders came from Luke Coffman as the third period ended, leaving the Eagles up 66-33.
Churubusco scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter and allowed Garrett just one basket, which came in the closing seconds.
Garrett won the junior varsity game 74-32 as Jaxson Fugate and Drayton Myers both scored 23, and Giacomo Morucchio added 14. Andrew Rapp had 14 to lead Churubusco.
