CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s football team took out its frustrations from last week’s shut out by Eastside, handing Prairie Heights a 42-0 loss Friday night.
“We had a physical week of practice,” Eagle head coach Paul Sade said. “Our offense played a lot better.”
The offense utilized five different scorers in the game, making the team difficult to defend.
“We did that by design — trying to get guys in position,” Sade said. “It’s nice to see some different guys in the end zone.”
The Eagles tallied four second-quarter touchdowns in their third win of the season, improving their record to 3-2.
Churubusco took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, first on a 65-yard breakaway by Wyatt Marks.
Kuper Papenbrock caught a touchdown pass with 2:15 left in the first to make the score 14-0 going into the second.
It wasn’t long before Churubusco was back on the board again, this time with a 30-yard pass from quarterback Riley Buroff to Nick Nondorf.
Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski recovered the ball when Prairie Heights fumbled it on their first play from scrimmage in the ensuing position, setting the Eagles up perfectly for their next touchdown — just 1:44 after the last one, on a 15-yard carry by Ethan Hille.
After Churubusco’s defense forced another Panther punt, the offense scored just three plays into its next possession on a four-yard run by Wyatt Marks, making the score 35-0 with 3:30 left in the half.
Thanks to another round of stingy defense, the Eagles got the ball back with little time on the clock. Buroff found Brayten Gorden for a 43-yard touchdown pass with 20.6 on the clock — the last touchdown of the game — making the score 42-0.
The Eagles let up their scoring barrage in a quick second half, which had a running clock due to the score.
With three minutes left in the game, Prairie Heights threatened a touchdown, bringing the ball all the way to the 14-yard line on a long possession.
After a pass was dropped in the end zone, the Panthers ran a nearly identical play, which 5-foot-3 freshman Josh Emenhiser read perfectly, snagging an interception over Heights’ 6-foot Quintin Ross.
“Josh came out with a big pick in the end zone to preserve the shutout,” Sade said. “He works hard. He’s not very big, but he’s a smart kid and a good athlete.”
The Eagles ran out final minutes on the clock to finish out the win.
Buroff completed eight of 12 passes to five different receivers, including three touchdowns and 126 yards total.
The Panthers’ Luke Severe completed six of 15 pass attempts for 61 yards, including two passes to Reed Shaffer for 26 yards. Quinton Ross tallied 21 yards on two carries.
Marks led the ground game with 145 rushing yards on 12 carries. Nondorf added 54 yards on two carries and Wes Rinker had 28 yards on five carries.
Prairie Heights falls to 0-5 and travels to Eastside for a difficult matchup next week.
The Eagles travel to Fremont on Sept. 25 to face a team that coach Paul Sade calls, “dangerous.”
“They have all their weapons back [from last year] that have been playing for a long time,” Sade said. “We’re going to have to tighten things up if we want a chance to beat them.”
Churubusco had some injured players in Friday’s game, including standout Papenbrock who was taken off the field in a golf cart after an apparent leg injury.
“We’ll see what happens with the injuries. We might have some back who were previously injured, and there may be some who we were counting on that can’t play in the next game,” Sade said.
