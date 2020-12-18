CHURUBUSCO — Prairie Heights squeaked out a Northeast Corner Conference win over Churubusco in a close game, 46-42.
The largest lead of the fourth quarter came in the last two seconds, as the teams went back-and-forth with five lead changes in the last eight minutes.
However, about halfway through the fourth, Prairie Heights pulled away, outscoring the Eagles 10-6 to earn the win.
Churubusco held a 13-12 advantage by the end of the first quarter, thanks to seven points by Jorja DeBolt. Prairie Heights used five scorers in the first. The Eagles extended their lead to 23-20 at halftime.
The Panthers’ Haylee Henderson started to get hot in the third quarter, putting up four points, which went on to an impressive 13 points in the fourth for a total of 17 to lead Prairie Heights.
Churubusco managed seven points in the third — including 3-pointers from DeBolt and Hosted — while the Panthers put up nine points, narrowing the Eagles’ lead to one going into the fourth quarter.
Henderson was the lone Panther to score in double digits. Terry scored seven, and Karlie Hartman and Alayna Boots scored six apiece.
DeBolt led Churubusco with 12 points, followed by Mariah Hosted with nine, Madison Hosted and Heather Wade with seven each.
The Eagles are back in action Dec. 22 at Bluffton, and Prairie Heights is at West Noble on Dec. 22.
The Panthers improve to 5-7 while Churubusco drops to 3-8.
