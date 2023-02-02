CHURUBUSCO — Riley Buroff has been a mainstay of the Churubusco High School football team for the past three seasons in all three phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams.
The senior Eagle standout will be taking his talents to the NCAA Division II college level in the fall. On Wednesday of this week, Buroff signed a national letter of intent to play at the University of Indianapolis.
This past season, Buroff helped lead the Eagles to an 8-3 record and the IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinals. A true dual-threat quarterback, he completed 61-of-109 passes for 977 yards with 13 touchdowns and — remarkably — no interceptions.
Buroff also ran for 661 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, Buroff played defensive back and collected 34 tackles — three for loss. He picked off a pair of passes and broke up three other passes.
Oh, and Buroff also served as ’Busco’s punter, compiling a 40.6-yard average.
Over his high school career, Buroff, a three-year starter, threw for 2,465 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He ran for 1,268 yards and 20 TDs.
Buroff earned Class 2A Senior All-State honors as a defensive back by the Indiana Football Coaches Association and was an All-Northeast Corner Conference pick as both a quarterback and punter. He was a two-time KPC Media All-Area selection on the gridiron.
Buroff also competes in track and field, and was a state qualifier in the 400-meter dash and the high jump as a junior.
Buroff will be a strong candidate for a spot on the North roster for the annual Shrine All-Star Game, which will be held in July in Indianapolis.
Buroff said making his college choice was a big step, one that he just came to within the past few months.
Churubusco head coach Paul Sade said Buroff will be missed greatly. “He’s probably irreplaceable,” Sade said.
Buroff was not only a special player on the field, but a big presence for the Churubusco program off of it, Sade added.
“He really works hard in the weight room and in the offseason,” Sade said. “He’s gotten faster and stronger, and he’s been a tremendous leader… a great example for the younger players. He’s found a new home, and I’m looking forward to seeing all the great things he can accomplish down there.”
Already developing a relationship with the Greyhounds’ coaches made the decision easier and will help the former ’Busco standout make the transition to college football, Buroff said.
“They made me feel like I was part of the team already,” Buroff said. “It felt like the most favorable place I could go.”
The Greyhounds compete in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. They were 9-2 in 2022, winning the GLVC title with a perfect 6-0 conference mark before falling to No. 4 Pittsburg State (Kan.) 35-0 in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.
Buroff said he chose UIndy because of its physical therapy program. He would like to possibly become a chiropractor one day.
