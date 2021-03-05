EMMA — It’s hard to beat the same team twice in a season.
It’s even tougher to do it three times.
Defending sectional champion and Class 2A No. 15 Churubusco took down No. 3 Central Noble 45-40 in the second game Friday of the Westview Sectional.
The Eagles (20-4) will defend their title at 7 p.m. tonight against Eastside (17-7).
The Blazers advanced with a 50-34 win over Bremen in the first game Friday.
Churubusco 45, Central Noble 40
Churubusco’s Jackson Paul put his team on his back, leading all scorers with 26 points.
The loss snapped the Cougars’ 22-game winning streak. Central Noble was going for its third win this season over Churubusco, having won 81-71 in the Northeast Corner Conference tournament on Jan. 13, and 67-54 in the regular-season meeting Jan. 29.
Paul and the Eagles made sure there was no hat trick, however.
Time and again, Paul drove into the lane and either scored or got to the free throw line.
That wasn’t all he did however.
Taking advantage of open looks, Paul knocked down a three in the first and added four perimeter jumpers in the second on threes from the key and left corner and two-pointers from the key and left baseline.
With Churubusco face-guarding Central Noble’s Conner Essegian much of the night, the Cougars needed someone to step up.
In the first half, they got it from sophomore Connor Lemmon, who rained four threes on the Eagles, all from different spots behind the arc.
Essegian wasn’t completely bottled up, however.
In the first quarter, he swiped the ball and went the other way for a two-handed stuff.
The teams played to a 12-all stand-off after the first quarter.
Paul’s three with 9.4 seconds left in the half evened the score at 24.
It was the same story in the third, with the game close to the vest. Churubusco was content to play a patient, spread offense, drawing Central Noble defenders out for drives to the paint.
In the third, Paul scored six straight points for his team, a driving layup putting the Eagles on top, 30-28 with 2 minutes, 58 seconds left.
After Essegian tied it with a hop-step lay-in, Paul drove to the hole again with 1:41 left.
There would be no more scoring the rest of the quarter, but excitement wasn’t lacking.
Paul missed a long three in the closing seconds. Timing his leap, the Eagles’ lanky center Landen Jordan tried to stuff home the rebound, but the ball caught rim as the horn sounded.
Jordan, who finished with 10 points, made his next chance count, however.
With the Eagles leading 39-37, the Cougar defense focused on the driving Luke McClure. At the last second, he dropped it off to Jordan, who jammed home a two-hander with 2:15 to play.
The Cougars failed to score on their next two possessions, and with 50.4 seconds left, fouled Eagle freshman Ayden White.
White, with an unorthodox wrist flip before he shot, sank both tosses to make it a six-point game.
Lemmon, who hadn’t scored since the first half, connected for his fifth three of the night with 22.8 seconds left to cut the gap to three.
Paul was fouled twice in the final 20 seconds, sinking one free throw in each turn to put it out of reach.
Lemmon led Central Noble with 15 points and Essegian finished with 13. No other Cougar player had more than four points.
Eastside 50, Bremen 34
Eastside put three players in double figures and took advantage of 15 Bremen turnovers for a 50-34 win in Friday’s first game.
The Blazers (17-7) were led by Gabe Trevino and Owen Willard, who had 13 points each, and Santino Brewer, who picked up 11.
With the Lions committing five turnovers in the first, the Blazers raced to a 12-2 after a quarter.
Bremen got back into the game in the second.
Carson Miller’s rebound score, followed by two scores by Dawson Hickman — a three-point play and a bucket after an Eastside turnover — cut the margin to 15-11 with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the half.
Eastside regrouped, getting an inside score from Trevino and a 10-foot jumper from Willard, and led 21-15 at halftime.
The third quarter was almost identical to the first, with Eastside creating five turnovers and turning them into points at the other end.
After a Bremen miscue, Hugh Henderson got an easy backdoor layup on a pass from Willard. Later, Nick Snyder scored in the paint with 4:23 to play in the third for a 12-point lead.
The Lions didn’t score until Marty Manges hit a three from the key a minute later, but Eastside maintained its advantage with a quarter to play.
Willard picked up nine of his points in the fourth, including five straight to start the final session.
Later, Brewer swiped the ball and took it the other way with three minutes left, giving the Blazers their biggest lead of the night at 47-24.
The Lions ran off seven straight, on buckets by Brady Ginter and Miller, and a long three by Miller, but it was a case of too little, too late.
Henderson picked up seven points for the Blazers.
Bremen, which finished at 9-14, got 10 points from Miller, and seven each from Hickman and Orcutt.
