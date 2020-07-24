QUINCY, Mich. — Columbia City native Josh Lolmaugh picked up his second UMP Modified A-Main win of the season in what might have been the last race of the season at Butler Motor Speedway July 18.
The speedway, which began racing this year on June 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic temporarily postponed any additional events as it continues to battle regulations within the state of Michigan.
In a Facebook post the track said it believed it had permission from the St. Joseph-Branch-Hillsdale County Health Department to continue its events. Track officials are currently working with the health department and state as it looks to continue racing this year.
Currently there are regulations on the number of people that can attend an outdoor event in the state of Michigan.
Lolmaugh led the field from the opening laps as he held off two other Butler Motor Speedway veterans Corey Bevard and Logan Beckwith III. Angola native Robby Henderson had his best finish of the season finishing in fifth place after starting deep in the field. Jason Jones of Angola finished in 8th place.
Lolmaugh and Bevard are currently in a tight battle for the 2020 track championship in the UMP Modified division.
The track hosted a large field of sprint cars Saturday as the Great Lakes Super Sprints were on hand. Coldwater, Michigan’s Ryan Ruhl picked up the win.
In the street stock division Butler regular Glenn Heath picked up the win. Jeff Hinkley of Angola finished in the sixth position.
In the front-wheel drive division Greg Saterlee, of Coldwater, Michigan took the win his second of the season. Kaleb Hinkley of Angola finished in fifth place. He also picked up a heat race win.
Butler Motor Speedway will update its fans on its Facebook page as the season proceeds.
