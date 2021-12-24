BUTLER — Eastside’s boys and girls basketball teams didn’t need any extra motivation.
With a huge crowd squeezing into northeast Indiana’s gem — also known as the 1936 old Butler High School gymnasium — the Blazer teams each jumped on Heritage for big leads in a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
The Eastside girls extended their winning streak to six with a commanding 66-30 win. The Eastside boys won a program-best ninth straight game to start the season in a 55-42 victory.
Between games, the baseball team was presented with its Class 2A state runner-up rings. Entertainment included hula hoop and twist competitions and Greg Jaqua, also known as Detroit Elvis, who offered impressions of Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond and Willie Nelson.
You couldn't help but soak up that atmosphere.
“I felt it this morning when we were in here for our shoot-around at 8:30,” Eastside girls coach Mike Lortie said. “The girls were just happy, glad to be here.
“Just walking into this place, even when it’s empty, it’s special. Getting off to a good start, that just fed everything.”
“This group’s been really good at not looking ahead at things, but you know this game’s been on their mind, especially the seniors, with the environment,” first-year boys coach Ed Bentley said.
“They were quietly amped up about it. You could just feel it this morning in shoot-around.”
Eastside girls 66,
Heritage 30
Four players reached double figures as the Blazer girls improved to 10-4 overall and achieved their highest point total of the season.
Skyelar Kessler led the way with 17 points. Sydnee Kessler had a big night with 14 points. Grace Kreischer connected for 13 and Mataya Bireley chipped in with 10.
“It sure looks nice,” Lortie said of the offensive output. “We’ve struggled offensively some games, but our defense is our backbone.
“We’ve always been pretty good at that. Now, we’ve got some offense to go with it. We’ve just got to keep that thing rolling now.”
Bireley got the hosts rolling with two steals and buckets in transition. Skyelar Kessler drove the lane and scored, and Kreischer added the first of three bombs to give the Blazers a 9-1 lead with two minutes left in the first.
Eastside led 11-3 after a quarter.
Heritage didn’t register its first field goal until Claire Bickel’s three a minute into the second.
The Blazers used their quickness to beat Heritage down the floor.
Bireley and Kessler each scored after Patriot misses midway through the second for a 24-8 lead. Following a Heritage turnover, McKenna Hoffelder dialed long distance. Eastside led 28-15 at the break.
The hosts smashed the accelerator to the floor in the third, embarking on a 10-0 run — six by Sydnee Kessler — that pushed the lead to 45-17.
Eastside’s lead hovered around 30 points, and reserve players Haley Wies and Lillian Cline got in on the scoring fun in the final minute.
The 30 points was a season-low for Heritage (8-7). The Patriots were led by Ella Bickel’s nine points. Kendall Zelt finished with seven.
Eastside boys 55,
Heritage 42
While the final score was a little closer, the Eastside boys were in control from the start, leading 12-6 midway through the quarter, with nine coming from Gabe Trevino, mostly on drives to the bucket.
Three-pointers by Hugh Henderson and Logan Fry gave the Blazers a 17-13 lead after a quarter.
Heritage drew within a point early in the second on a three by Dalton Wasson, but Eastside responded with a 10-0 run.
Santino Brewer started the fun with a steal and feed to Trevino for another drive and score. Later, Owen Willard drove the baseline and scored.
Brewer crashed the boards for a rebound bucket. Fry added a three and a free throw to push the advantage to 27-16 with 4:10 left in the half. Eastside led by 10 at the break.
Taking a cue from the girls, the Blazer boys didn’t let up, scoring the first 11 points of the third.
Rebound scores by Henderson and Fry, a three by Henderson and two buckets by Willard highlighted that flurry. At the other end, Nick Snyder protected the rim, blocking two Heritage shots on one possession, leading to a transition score.
Heritage registered its first points of the quarter on a pair of Wasson free throws with 3:40 left. By that point, Eastside’s lead had grown to 42-23.
Trevino led a trio of Blazers in double figures with 17 points. Henderson finished with 13 and Willard added 10. Fry ended up with eight points, but left the game with 28 seconds left in the third after a violent collision with a Heritage player.
Wasson had 13 points for the Patriots (1-5).
Coming off a physical win at Edon, Ohio Tuesday, Bentley said his players showed they can play and win multiple ways.
“That was probably one of the most physical games I’ve been involved with,” he said of the Edon win. “That’s going to be important for us down the road.”
The Blazer girls visit Class 3A No. 12 Bellmont (9-4) Tuesday. Eastside’s boys, now 9-0, visit West Noble Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.