AUBURN — Eastside’s first batter reached on an error in the third inning.
After that, the Blazers didn’t need any more help.
Eastside sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning and scored 11 runs on eight hits, capped by designated player Brooke Pittman’s two-run homer to center field, and stayed unbeaten with a 16-3 triumph over Lakewood Park Christian Monday.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Blazers (11-0) were down 3-2 after two innings, but kept the line moving in the third. Grace Kreischer had two hits in the inning, driving in three runs. Pittman had an RBI single before her big blast, and Moyra McAtee and Faith McClain also had run-scoring hits in the inning. Ryleigh Howe got a gift RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
“Our bats help us out when we need them the most,” Eastside coach Emily Sell said. “We hit pretty consistently tonight. It was nice to see girls stand up and do what they’re supposed to do.
“I challenged the girls to put the ball in play and moved the runners in front of them. They executed that really well.”
Eastside tacked on three more in the fourth with the help of RBI singles by Faith McClain and Grace McClain.
Pittman finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Kreischer had two hits and three RBIs, and McAtee and Mataya Bireley also had two hits each. Jayci Kitchen scored four runs.
Eastside scored twice without the aid of a hit in the first, but four of the first five Panthers got hits in the bottom of the inning.
Mackenzie Shepherd doubled, Samantha Schlotter bunted for a hit, and Megan Knox followed with an RBI single. One out later, Madison Miller had a run-scoring hit and another run scored on an errant throw by the Blazers.
McAtee a freshman, settled things down by getting the last two outs of the inning, and went on to retire the last 14 Panther batters in order, striking out half of them.
“She’s sat for the last three games, so a little bit of nerves might have gotten to her,” Sell said. “As a freshman, that’s to be expected. She’s got some great composure though.”
