Eastside 48, Angola 33
106 — Spreuer (A) wins by 3:55 pin over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Shaffer (A) wins by forfeit. 120 — Boots (A) wins by 1:27 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) wins by forfeit. 132 — Marple (A) wins by 5:33 pin over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by :41 pin over Meyer (A). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 3:13 pin over Coltrin (A). 152 — Reed (ES) wins by forfeit. 160 — Patrick (ES) wins by :51 pin over Scott (A). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by 2:44 pin over Word (A). 182 — Holman (ES) wins by forfeit. 195 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by 1:37 pin over McCue (A). 220 — Brames (A) wins by 4-1 dec. over Keegan Miller (ES). 285 — Villafuerte (A) wins by 2:31 pin over Hunter Miller (ES).
Reserve
138 — Baker (ES) wins by 9-8 dec. over Mitchell (A).
