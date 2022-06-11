WEST LAFAYETTE — Party like it’s 1998.
In the post-game huddle Saturday, first-year Eastside coach Brennen Kitchen gave his girls permission to modify their huddle breaker from “Every day we … earn it” to “We earned it.”
That’s because the Class 2A no. 7 Blazers defeated no. 8 North Posey 2-1 to win the school’s second softball state championship game and first since 1998 Saturday at Bittinger Stadium on the Purdue University campus.
A day after celebrating his birthday, Kitchen was able to talk some deep breaths and reflect on what his team accomplished.
“We talk about facing adversity all the time. We’ve talked about it since the pre-season,” he said. “We know in every game we’re going to face adversity, and there’s no bigger adversity than facing it in the state championship game in the top of the seventh inning with the tying run on third.
“Our girls just kept a good attitude. They stayed positive and they play for each other,” Kitchen continued.
The Blazers, who finished 29-1, got some stellar defensive plays to keep the high-powered Viking offense off the board until the final inning.
In the first inning, Addie Fullop drew a one-out walk and took second on a passed ball. Alyssa Heath lifted a fly ball to center. With Fullop tagging, Eastside’s Jayci Kitchen caught the ball and fired a strike to third baseman Mataya Bireley for an inning-ending double play.
In the second, after the first two Viking batters were retired, lead-off hitter Erin Hoehn, who entered the game batting nearly .600, lined a double to the gap in right-center. Fullop came up and sent a fly ball toward the left field line, but Eastside’s Cadence Gardner was all over it, making a running catch to keep the game scoreless.
“We get numb to it because we have such great athletes,” coach Kitchen said of the defensive plays. “Our nine starters on defense are all very athletic girls and they all can make a play.
“We tell them they don’t have to make the extraordinary (plays), just go be you, and that was enough today.”
Hoehn got out of a second-and-third, two-out jam in the second, but the Blazers got to her in the third with some small ball.
Freshman Lilli Cline sent a shot down the right field line that skipped all the way to the fence for a lead-off triple.
Jayci Kitchen laid a bunt just in front of the plate, reaching on a fielder’s choice as Cline beat the throw home for a 1-0 Blazer lead.
The Blazers used more small ball to make it 2-0 in the fourth.
Bireley got it started when she was hit by a pitch. Grace McClain moved her up with a sacrifice bunt and Bireley took third on a passed ball.
Grace Kreischer laid down another bunt, with Bireley scoring on the play.
Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower was solid in the circle. With Gardner’s catch to end the third, she retired the next four Vikings before Haley Lowe laid down a bunt single to start the fifth.
Lower, who finished with five strikeouts, fanned out two of the next three, with a harmless infield pop-up in between, to keep North Posey off the board through six.
Hoehn led off the Viking sixth with a line drive right at Eastside’s Faith McClain for the first out. Fullop lined a single through the middle but was forced at second when Heath hit into a fielder’s choice. Sibyl Renshaw flew out to right to end the inning, with the Blazers still on top, 2-0.
Skyelar Kessler led off the Blazer sixth with a single, but was thrown out trying to steal second. Hoehn, the Viking pitcher, retired the next two batters to keep her team in it through six.
Lauren Kihn led off the North Posey seventh with a single through the middle, stole second and third, and scored when Haley Lowe beat out an infield bunt to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Maddie Olander bunted, but was thrown out at first for the first out. Jenna Wehmer was rung up on a called third strike. Ashton Elpers rolled back to Lower, who threw to first for the final out, setting off Eastside’s celebration.
Hoehn finished with five strikeouts. She didn’t walk a batter, but hit two, with one of those scoring. Eastside finished with just three hits. North Posey finished with six hits and one walk. Neither team was charged with an error.
“We knew Huehn was really good, and the velocity she was bringing was unlike anything we’ve seen all year,” coach Kitchen said. “We knew we were going to have to scratch out some runs if we even wanted to stay in the ball game.
“Luckily, we were able to hold them to zero runs until the final inning or else it would have been a different game and we wouldn’t be able to play small ball.
“Playing small ball, we’ve done it all year, but we haven’t had to do it to that extent all year,” he said. “We were able to scratch out a couple.
“Two was enough today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.