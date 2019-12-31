Team NECC All

Prairie Heights 5-0 9-0

Central Noble 3-1 5-2

Westview 3-1 5-2

Churubusco 2-1 2-4

Fairfield 2-1 2-7

Eastside 1-1 3-4

Fremont 2-2 5-3

Angola 2-2 4-3

Lakeland 1-3 2-5

West Noble 0-3 2-5

Garrett 0-3 1-7

Hamilton 0-3 0-8

Results of Dec. 20-28

Central Noble 42, West Noble 36

Eastside 60, Lakeland 58, 2OT

Fairfield 48, Hamilton 28

Prairie Heights 87, Churubusco 61

Westview 41, Angola 40

Angola 49, Fremont 41

Bluffton 64, Garrett 41

Hicksville, Ohio 53, Eastside 35

Jimtown 51, Fairfield 26

Westview 53, University 48

South Adams 55, Churubusco 53

Wawasee 63, Central Noble 56

Elkhart Central 37, Fairfield 34

Fremont 70, North Central, Ohio 63

Central Noble 67, Bremen 64, OT

Prairie Heights 58, West Noble 38

Westview 64, Lakeland 44

East Noble 62, Fairfield 30

Parkway, Ohio 57, Fremont 54

