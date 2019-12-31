Team NECC All
Prairie Heights 5-0 9-0
Central Noble 3-1 5-2
Westview 3-1 5-2
Churubusco 2-1 2-4
Fairfield 2-1 2-7
Eastside 1-1 3-4
Fremont 2-2 5-3
Angola 2-2 4-3
Lakeland 1-3 2-5
West Noble 0-3 2-5
Garrett 0-3 1-7
Hamilton 0-3 0-8
Results of Dec. 20-28
Central Noble 42, West Noble 36
Eastside 60, Lakeland 58, 2OT
Fairfield 48, Hamilton 28
Prairie Heights 87, Churubusco 61
Westview 41, Angola 40
Angola 49, Fremont 41
Bluffton 64, Garrett 41
Hicksville, Ohio 53, Eastside 35
Jimtown 51, Fairfield 26
Westview 53, University 48
South Adams 55, Churubusco 53
Wawasee 63, Central Noble 56
Elkhart Central 37, Fairfield 34
Fremont 70, North Central, Ohio 63
Central Noble 67, Bremen 64, OT
Prairie Heights 58, West Noble 38
Westview 64, Lakeland 44
East Noble 62, Fairfield 30
Parkway, Ohio 57, Fremont 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.