AUBURN — For awhile, it looked like Eastside might not have enough bodies left to defend against Lakewood Park’s 6-7 junior Caedmon Bontrager.
When the fourth quarter started, one Blazer player had four fouls. Midway through the final frame, four players carried four fouls.
Not one of them fouled out, however, and defense carried the visitors through to a 52-46 win Tuesday.
Lakewood Park trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter and cut the deficit to three in the closing minutes, but visiting Eastside held the lead to the final buzzer.
The Blazers improved to 3-1 in all games. Lakewood Park is 3-2.
The visitors did it with a smothering defensive effort. While Bontrager finished with a game-high 16 points, the Blazers made sure he earned every single point.
After Bontrager’s score inside with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left to play cut the deficit to 49-45, Eastside made sure he didn’t score again.
The Blazers got 15 points from Gabe Trevino, 14 points from Hugh Henderson and 12 from Owen Willard.
Cater Harman, who added 14 points for the Panthers, made 1-of-2 freebies with 3:45 left to cut it to three, and Eastside followed by missing the front end of a bonus.
On their next possession, the Panthers had at least five shots — a three and several close to the basket — but couldn’t cash in any of them.
The patient Blazers took a minute off the clock, but missed another bonus. At the other end, Lakewood Park missed both ends of a double bonus.
Eastside got the ball back, took more time off the clock, and Willard was fouled, cashing in both for a 51-46 lead. After a Panther miss, Willard made 1-of-2 to end the scoring.
Bontrager was often double- and triple-teamed by the sagging Eastside defense. He had eight points at halftime, but the Blazers led 30-20 at the break.
Bontrager’s three-point play midway through the third cut it to 37-34, but Willard scored in transition, and later stole the ball and fed Trevino. After a Panther turnover, freshman Clayton Minnick scored from the left side as Eastside pulled away again, 43-34.
Eastside hosts Lakeland Friday. Lakewood Park is idle until a Jan. 5 home game with South Adams.
Eastside JV 40,
Lakewood Park 29
Clayton Minnick led the reserve Blazers with 15 points. Logan Gingerich had 10 for the Panthers.
