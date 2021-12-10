BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Coming into Friday night’s Northeast Corner Conference matchup against Prairie Heights, the Eastside girls basketball team had beaten the Panthers seven straight times dating back to the 2015-16 season.
That streak looked to be in jeopardy as the Panthers led 9-0 until the final seconds of the first quarter and 23-10 late in the third.
But the Blazers were undaunted, storming back into the game and outscoring the Panthers 20-4 in the fourth quarter to win 35-29 and improve to 6-4 on the season (3-2 NECC).
“Things in the first half didn't go very well for us offensively,” Blazers head coach Mike Lortie said. “We started feeding off of our press a little bit in the second half and we started creating some things.”
The early lead in the first for Prairie Heights was due to seniors Kennedy Kugler and Alex German, with Kugler scoring the opening basket of the game and making two free throws, while German sank a three followed by a basket later in the quarter.
The Blazers trailed 9-3 at the end of the first after a 3-pointer by freshman Paige Traxler, her first of four for the game, put Eastside on the scoreboard with 20 seconds remaining. She finished with a game-high 14 points.
“I wanted her to take more [threes] in the first half,” Lortie said. “She had two in a row and then she was timid again. She’s still a freshman and she’s got a lot to learn but she stepped up tonight.”
The Panthers first-quarter lead remained steady in the second thanks to senior Caylee Bachelor, whose all six points came in the period after back-to-back 3-pointers. The Panthers closed the half on a 7-0 run and took a 16-8 lead into the locker room.
“That first half was a great first half of basketball by both teams,” Panthers head coach Bill Morr said. “[At halftime], we talked a lot about our help-side defense, our hedging on ball screens, and I thought we did that phenomenally. Then it came down towards the end, and everything just kind of went away. We went back to what we haven't worked on instead of staying where we were.”
Before the Blazers came back in the fourth, the Panthers built the lead up to 13 after the Panthers junior post-player, Trevyn Terry, scored six of her shared team-high eight points in the final 4:30 of the quarter. Eastside junior Grace Kreischer hit a 3-pointer, her first of nine points for the game, to head into the fourth down 25-15.
Then the Blazers went full-throttle on the Panthers, playing a full-court pressure defense that Prairie Heights was unprepared for, resulting in poor shots and turnovers that led to Blazers buckets.
“At the beginning of the fourth quarter here,” Lortie said, “[I told them] we need to keep digging, and they started driving more and we got after them a little bit defensively. I’m just proud of our girls.”
The Blazers tied the game with 5:12 remaining in the game after a score by Traxler. Terry would put the Panthers back up three after a free throw and layup, before Traxler hit a 3-pointer to bring the game back to even.
Traxler’s three was the beginning of a 9-0 run from the Blazers to close the game, similar to that of the Panthers run to start the game. It was senior Skyelar Kessler’s two free throws with 2:19 left in the game that put Eastside up for good.
“This is going to sting for the weekend,” Morr said. “But when we come back into the gym on Monday for practice, we just have to move forward. We're going to be okay.
Leading the Panthers with eight points each were Terry and Kugler. Alex German finished with seven and Bachelor added six.
The Panthers (5-5, 2-4 NECC) head to DeKalb Tuesday while the Blazers travel to face Edon Monday.
Eastside JV 48, Prairie Heights 40
The game was tied at 15 after the first quarter, before the Blazers took a 26-19 lead at halftime and a 37-32 lead after the third.
Haley Wies was the game’s leading scorer with 13 points, Lilli Cline (12), Lily Kreischer (11), Jayci Kitchen (10) and Natalie Warstler (2) also chipped in for the Blazers.
Emily McCrea led the Panthers with 12 points.
