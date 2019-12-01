SYRACUSE — Eastside finished 2-3 at the Wawasee Invitational Saturday.
The Blazers defeated Fairfield 63-18 and West Noble 45-36. Eastside narrowly lost to Warsaw 39-36 and also lost to Wawasee 47-31 and to Anderson 42-28.
Treyven McKinley (170 pounds), Hunter Miller (220) and Keegan Miller (285) all finished 5-0 for the day.
Keegan Miller pinned all five of his opponents, with the fastest fall coming in just 18 seconds. Three other pins came in the first 40 seconds of his matches.
Hunter Miller pinned three opponents, won once by decision and also by forfeit.
McKinley scored two victories by pin, one by major decision, another by decision and one by forfeit. McKinley’s fastest pin came in 15 seconds.
Tanner Wicker (132) and Jackson Wicker (182) each finished 4-1.
All of Jackson Wicker’s victories came by pinfall. Tanner Wicker pinned one opponent, won twice by decision and once by forfeit.
Cody Collins (106), Mason Fritch (145) and Dackotia Reed (152) were each 3-2 for the day. Collins won once by decision and twice by forfeit. Fritch pinned three opponents. Reed had two pins and a win by major decision.
Briar Munsey (126) and Trevor Fiechter (195) were each 2-3. Munsey pinned both of his foes. Fiechter had one pin and a win by forfeit.
James Sours (160) was 1-4 with a win by forfeit. Luke Collins (120) and Seth Baker (138) were defeated in their five matches.
Eastside 63, Fairfield 18
132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) 6-5 dec. over Ortiz (FF). 138 — H.Yoder (FF) by 5:53 pin over Baker (ES). 145 — Fritch (ES) by :30 pin over T.Miller (FF). 152 — Reed (ES) by 1:52 pin over Templeman (FF). 160 — Sours (ES) by forfeit. 170 — McKinley (ES) by :15 pin over Johnson (FF). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by :45 pin over Eastep (FF). 195 — Trevor Fiechter (ES) by 2:42 pin over Hendrix (FF). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by forfeit. 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by :18 pin over Stant (FF). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) by forfeit. 113 — Keller (FF) by forfeit. 120 — Walters (FF) by 1:00 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) by 1:09 pin over Senn (FF).
Wawasee 47, Eastside 31
138 — Griffith (Waw) by 3:37 pin over Baker (ES). 145 — Shortt (Waw) by 5:01 pin over Fritch (ES). 152 — Reed (ES) by 25-13 maj. dec. over Zimmerman (Waw). 160 — Faurote (Waw) by 1:34 pin over Sours (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) by 10-5 dec. over Bough (Waw). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by 1:43 pin over Ramirez (Waw). 195 — LaJoice (Waw) by 1:17 pin over Trevor Fiechter (ES). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by 1:53 pin over Flannery (Waw). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by 1:05 pin over Clark (Waw). 106 — Miller (Waw) by 17-4 maj. dec. over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Stuckman (Waw) by forfeit. 120 — Tom (Waw) by 3:15 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Alexander (Waw) by :55 pin over Munsey (ES). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by 4:46 pin over Wilkinson (Waw).
Eastside 45, West Noble 36
145 — Fritch (ES) by 1:45 pin over Cervantes (WN). 152 — Taylor (WN) by 1:40 pin over Reed (ES). 160 — D.Sumowski (WN) by 1:35 pin over Sours (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) by forfeit. 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by 2:38 pin over L.Sumowski (WN). 195 — Lang (WN) by 1:15 pin over Trevor Fiechter. 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by 1:23 pin over Flores (WN). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by :23 pin over James (WN). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) by 13-7 dec. over Sherman (WN). 113 — Wroblewski (WN) by forfeit. 120 — Mata (WN) by 3:59 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) by 3:07 pin over Roy (WN). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by forfeit. 138 — Brown (WN) by 1:12 pin over Baker (ES).
Warsaw 39, Eastside 36
152 — Reed (ES) by 5:39 pin over McAfoose (War). 160 — Linky (War) by :58 pin over Sours (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) by 3:45 pin over Estepp (War). 182 — Jackson Wicker (ES) by 1:48 pin over Brock (War). 195 — Hueber (War) by :50 pin over Trevor Fiechter (ES). 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by 3:31 pin over Velazquez (War). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by :38 pin over Roberts (War). 106 — Cody Collins (ES) by forfeit. 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Martinez (War) by 1:32 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Ross (War) by 3:23 pin over Munsey (ES). 132 — Owens (War) by 1:45 pin over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Hogensen (War) by 1:12 pin over Baker (ES). 145 — Nolin (War) by 8-5 dec. over Fritch (ES).
Anderson 42, Eastside 28
160 — Adams (A) by 1:17 pin over Sours (ES). 170 — McKinley (ES) by 10-1 maj. dec. over Dates (A). 182 — Echoles (A) by :49 pin over Jackson Wicker (ES). 195 — Trevor Fiechter (ES) by forfeit. 220 — Hunter Miller (ES) by 11-10 dec. over Stevens (A). 285 — Keegan Miller (ES) by :34 pin over Cartright (A). 106 — R.Williams (A) by :59 pin over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Double forfeit. 120 — Detes (A) by 1:06 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Dennison (A) by :22 pin over Munsey (ES). 132 — Tanner Wicker (ES) by 5-4 dec. over Chavez (A). 145 — Fritch (ES) by 3:24 pin over Thomas (A). 152 — K.D. Williams (A) by 3:12 pin over Reed (ES).
