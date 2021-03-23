MERRILLVILLE — DeKalb’s boys bowling team won its second semi-state title in three years at Stardust Bowl II in Merrillville Saturday.
Eastside placed fourth to earn a return trip to state, and both squads qualified two bowlers in singles competition.
The lone area girls bowler, Jalyn Baxter of East Noble, advanced to state by finishing sixth in singles competition.
The state championship will be held at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne this Saturday.
The Barons earned the No. 2 seed in the 12 Baker games, finishing six pins behind top seed Columbia City (2,229-2,223). Western Boone was third (2,217) and Eastside fourth (2,209). Eastside was third at state last year.
In the stepladder finals, Eastside feel to Western Boone 354-330, which then lost to DeKalb 425-360. The Barons then took down Columbia City 436-412 to take the championship.
“Our boys persevered all day in very challenging conditions during qualifying. We stayed solid during the stepladder matches and came out on top,” DeKalb coach Chris Toyias said.
Kyle Toyias finished fifth in the singles at 619, missing the stepladder round by four pins. He’ll be joined at state by Skyler Plummer, who was ninth at 601. Eastside will send Brian Miller (eighth, 615) and Austin Wilson (10th, 601) to the state tournament.
Baxter scored 550 for East Noble to finish sixth, one pin ahead of Jimtown’s Kasey Kelley.
