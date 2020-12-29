BUTLER — A defensive adjustment can lead to success at the other end of the floor.
That was the formula Eastside’s girls basketball team followed in an 18-4 third quarter on the way to a 45-37 senior night win over Class 3A No. 12 Bellmont at Butler Tuesday.
The Blazers improved to 7-4 in all games. The Squaws are now 7-2.
“I’m so dang proud of these girls and how they responded in that third quarter. They came out ready to play,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said.
“It may be the best quarter of basketball we’ve played all year, I don’t know. Whatever clicked with them, I don’t know what it was, but I’m sure glad it showed up in the third quarter.
“I’m real proud of them. They played really well.”
It was the second meeting between the two schools, but the first since the 1978-1979 single-class semi-state. Bellmont won that encounter 51-48.
Senior Sullivan Kessler and sophomore Grace Kreischer scored 16 points each for Eastside.
Bellmont led 11-9 after the first and 19-15 at halftime, but the visitors would only score four points in the pivotal third quarter.
Lauren Bleke stole the ball and scored with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the third, giving the Squaws a 21-17 lead.
Kessler got an off-balance runner to fall, and younger sister Skyelar Kessler nailed a three from the right wing to give Eastside the lead for good.
Sullivan Kessler went the other way to score after a Bellmont turnover, and later fed Kreischer for a jumper in the key to extend the lead to 28-23.
After a Bellmont miss, Eastside’s Allyson King took a backdoor lob pass for an easy two. Sullivan Kessler capped the big third quarter with a three from the left wing for a 10-point advantage.
The Squaws never got closer than eight the rest of the way against a stifling Blazer defense.
Following a Skyelar Kessler free throw, Bellmont’s Faith Morris nailed a three from the left wing, but Sullivan Kessler scored six straight points for Eastside to keep the visitors at arm’s length.
The lead reached 13 points on two free throws from Kreischer and one from King.
Bleke and Kenzie Fuelling had nine points each for Bellmont. Sydney Keane added eight points.
The Blazer coach was proud of how his players responded to halftime adjustments.
“I kind of got on the girls a little bit at halftime about our defense,” Lortie said afterwards. “We gave them some open looks — our defense leads to a lot of our offense; it helps us score — and I thought we gave up a lot of easy stuff. We weren’t guarding their ball screens like I wanted.
“We switched that up, they got after it, they responded, and that’s why I’m so proud of them.
“Sully’s been really solid here lately. She finally got out of her funk about 4-5 games ago,” he said. “It was a nice game for Grace. She shot the ball really well, and I thought she was really confident. That’s important for her.”
Eastside hosts DeKalb Jan. 5.
Bellmont JV 29, Eastside 23
Bellmont led at all quarter stops. Macy Spiegel led the visitors with 11 points and Rachel Bleke added seven. Kaylie Hertig led Eastside with nine points.
