BENTON — Host Fairfield outscored Eastside’s girls basketball team 9-1 in overtime for a 43-35 win at Benton Friday.
The contest was half of a Northeast Corner Conference boys-girls doubleheader.
As the score would indicate, defense ruled the contest.
The Falcons (9-7 overall, 4-3 in the NECC) led 33-29 following two Kara Kitson free throws with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation.
After a Fairfield miss, Eastside’s Sullivan Kessler took the rebound the other way for a layup to cut the deficit to two.
Fairfield’s Brooke Sanchez made one of two free throw tries with 33.1 seconds left, and Eastside’s MacKensie Rieke hit a wide-open three with 18 seconds left to even the score at 34.
In the overtime, the Falcons got the tip, and freshman Brea Graber sank a pair of free throws to put her team on top, and later made a rebound basket.
Eastside’s only point of the extra session came on a Rieke free throw with 42.5 seconds to play.
Graber led all scorers with 18 points. Kitson and Brea Miller had eight points each for the Falcons.
Rieke led the Blazers with 12 points. Kessler and Allyson King added eight points apiece.
Eastside is 13-3 in all games with the loss, and 4-2 in NECC contests.
“It was a battle between two good teams, and we just came up a little short,” Blazer coach Mike Lortie said afterwards.
“We got into a little foul trouble with Ally early. We started off well, but when she picked up her second foul, (Fairfield) went on like a 15-2 run.
“We put Ally back in the game because she’s an important part of what we do, and we made a nice little run to close it at the half,” he said.
Eastside led 7-3 after a quarter behind a Rieke three and buckets in the paint by Kessler and Taylor Richards.
Fairfield didn’t register its first field goal until Sanchez’s drive to the bucket with 1:05 left. The Falcons were just 1-of-12 from the field in the period.
The Falcons followed that late bucket with the first 13 points of the third.
King came back into the game for Eastside, and scored her team’s first points of the quarter at the halfway mark.
After a Kitson bucket for the Falcons, the hosts had a bit of the turnover bug, losing the ball without shots on three of their next four possessions.
Skyelar Kessler scored in the lane. Rieke had two free throws and King scored inside twice, including a bucket with five seconds left, to make it 18-17 Fairfield.
Neither team scored in the third until Garber’s three from the key with 5:42 left. Garber added another bucket in the lane.
Eastside’s first score was a wing three from Jaiden Baker with 3:51 left in the third. Sullivan Kessler’s score in the lane brought the Blazers back within one, 23-22.
In the fourth, Garber’s three from the key broke a 26-all tie.
“We had a few live ball turnovers, and execution wasn’t real good in the second half, but we hung in there and we kept fighting, because that’s what we do,” Lortie said. “Fairfield’s a good team. They just beat Garrett the other night and they got our full respect.”
Fairfield made 14-of-42 field goal tries (33 percent). Eastside made good on 14-of-39 shots (36 percent).
“We need to learn how to handle pressure a little bit better,” Lortie said. “I thought we got a little bit nervous at the end of the game and in overtime, and that’s been a little bit uncharacteristic of what we’ve done in the past.
“We’ll learn from it. It’s valuable experience for what we want to do in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.