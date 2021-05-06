GARRETT — The Eastside baseball and softball team traveled to Garrett on a rainy and cold Thursday evening and each club brought a win home to Butler.
Eastside’s baseball team scored what proved to be the winning run in the sixth and held off a Garrett rally in the seventh for a 3-2 Northeast Corner Conference win.
The Blazers scored twice in the first thanks to two Garrett errors. The Railroaders picked up a run in the third.
In the sixth, Wade Miller walked, stole second and scored on Colben Steury’s two-out double.
Gage Smith homered to lead off the Garrett seventh. Later, Dominick Wilson reached on a one-out error, and pinch-runner Jasen Bailey moved up on a ground ball. The game ended on a fly ball to right.
Each team had just two hits.
Smith pitched six innings, striking out 15 batters for the Railroaders. Carsen Jacobs got the win for Eastside. Owen Willard picked up the save in relief.
The Blazer softball team batted around twice in the 12-run sixth inning and defeated Garrett 18-1.
The Blazers collected 18 hits.
Grace Kreischer had three singles.
Mataya Bireley, McKenna Hoffelder, Ryleigh Howe, Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen, Faith McClain and Grace McClain had two hits each.
Grace McClain homered. Bireley and Faith McClain had triples. Howe and Brooke Pittman had doubles. Bireley and Faith McClain drove in three runs each.
Natalie Lower gave up three hits and struck out nine in four innings. Moyra McAtee didn’t allow a hit in two innings of relief.
Sheri Boucher had a triple, Hallie McCoy had a double and Laney Miller picked up a single for Garrett.
