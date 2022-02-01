BLUFFTON — The end result is what counts. How you get there doesn’t matter as long as you get to play another day.
Both Eastside and Churubusco fought through some struggles but were able to get past host Bluffton and Canterbury respectively in first-round games Tuesday at the Class 2A Bluffton Sectional.
The Blazers were 36-29 winners. The Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 64-20.
They’ll play each other in the first game Friday. Winners of tonight’s two games are slated to play the second game Friday.
Eastside 36, Bluffton 29
“At this time of the year, they don’t have to be pretty,” Eastside girls basketball coach Mike Lortie said after his team got past Bluffton 36-29 in the first game Tuesday.
“That’s tournament play — survive and move on.”
In the third quarter, it looked like whichever team reached 20 points first was going to win.
The Tigers (7-15) led 7-4 after a quarter while the Blazers (14-9) led 15-11 at halftime.
Bluffton took the lead back when Haley Gibson scored from the left wing with 3 minutes, 14 seconds left for a 16-15 lead. When teammate Isabella Stout scored a minute later, the Tigers were up 18-15.
Eastside didn’t register its first points of the second half until two McKenna Hoffelder free throws with 1:37 remained. The Blazers would get all four of their points at the stripe. Bluffton led 22-19 after three.
After the teams traded single free throws early in the fourth, the Tigers grabbed a five-point lead on freshman Maryn Schreiber’s rebound score with seven minutes to go.
Eastside, which shot poorly the entire game, was able to do something Bluffton couldn’t: cash in at the free throw line.
While missing 10 free throws isn’t great, it’s still better when your opponent misses 14. Eastside was 16-of-26 (61%) at the stripe, compared to 11-of-25 (44%) by Bluffton.
The Blazers got to the line consistently in the fourth quarter and scored at least once every time while the Tigers missed the front ends of three bonuses during a 10-0 run by Eastside.
Three Mataya Bireley free throws started it. Later, Skyelar Kessler scored after a Tiger miss. After that, Sydnee Kessler swiped the ball and scored. After another Tiger turnover, the younger Kessler connected for three from the left wing and a 30-25 lead with 2:55 to go.
Bluffton pulled within two after a rebound score by Stout and a Gibson free throw, but Eastside made six of eight tosses in the final minute to put the game away.
Skyelar Kessler led the Blazers with eight points, all coming in the fourth. Bireley and Paige Traxler had six each and Kaylie Hertig added five.
Stout led Bluffton with 11 points. Schreiber finished with eight.
“We had some good shots that just didn’t go for us,” Lortie said. “We got through it.”
Churubusco 64, Canterbury 20
The teams combined for 29 turnovers in the first quarter, but Churubusco (8-15) was able to take advantage of Canterbury’s miscues to take a 20-3 lead after the first quarter.
The Cavaliers never challenged and couldn’t do anything with Churubusco’s turnovers.
The Eagles built that to 39-16 by halftime. That turned out to be the Cavaliers’ best offensive quarter; Churubusco outscored Canterbury 16-2 in the third.
A Hailee Gaerte’s three with 30 seconds left in the third made it 55-18, putting the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s new 35-point, running clock mercy rule took effect.
The Eagles’ biggest lead — 43 points — came on Brooklyn Sinclair’s bucket with 2:30 to play.
Nine of the 10 girls who played for Churubusco figured in the scoring.
Junior Madison Hosted had the Eagles with 15 points. Senior Cara Debolt added 12.
Gaerte, a junior, finished with nine, all on threes. Senior Brelle Shearer finished with eight points.
Junior Katherine Royster led Canterbury with seven points. Senior Olivia Hamilton added five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.