BRYAN, Ohio — If 2020 has proven anything, it’s to make the most of your opportunities.
Fresh off of their second quarantine this year — first at the start of the school year and most recently last month — Eastside’s boys basketball team took to the court Saturday afternoon and scored a convincing 57-37 win over the Bryan Golden Bears.
The Blazers’ first two games, against Edgerton, Ohio and DeKalb, were postponed due to the quarantine. In that stretch, the team missed seven practices before its scrimmage earlier this week, according to head coach Ryan Abbott.
“It was just really good to get on the court,” he said. “Just being able to play and seeing these young men be selfless, share the basketball, drive and execute the way we have, I’m really proud of the guys.
“We’re fortunate that we’re a mature team. We have a lot of juniors, but a lot of those juniors started as sophomores and played major minutes. We return a lot of leadership in that junior class,” Abbott said.
Eastside (1-0) led from start the finish, holding an 18-10 advantage after a quarter and 37-17 at the break.
Three players reached double figures, led by Hugh Henderson’s 19 points. Gabe Trevino added 17 points and Owen Willard added 10. Santino Brewer chipped in with nine points. The Blazers connected for eight three-pointers in the game and were 12-of-17 at the free throw line.
The Golden Bears were led by solid 6-foot, 7-inch senior center Titus Rohrer’s 17 points. Senior Canon Lamberson added eight points for Bryan.
Bryan was plagued by 17 turnovers, with 12 coming in the first half.
Henderson got the Blazers rolling with a three from the right wing with 6 minutes, 36 second left in the first.
After Lamberson scored in the paint for Bryan, Eastside’s Nick Snyder scored on a putback. Following a Bears’ turnover, Henderson scored in transition, completing the three-point play for an 8-2 lead.
Bryan got within five at 13-8 after back-to-back threes from Evan Cox and Rohrer, but Brewer answered with one for the Blazers. Two Trevino free throws made it 18-10 visitors after a quarter.
Trevino, Willard and Trevino again dialed long distance — the last two after Bryan turnovers — as Eastside’s lead grew to 27-10 early in the second.
Later, Trevino stole the ball and scored with 5:22 left, extending the Blazer lead to 31-10. Henderson swished a three from the right corner before the halftime buzzer for a 20-point cushion.
Rohrer proved tough to guard no matter where he was on the floor. In the third quarter, he bulled through the defense in the paint for two, and later hit a jumper from the key with a hand in his face.
The Blazers were never in any danger, however, leading 49-31 with a quarter to play and by at least 17 the rest of the game.
“We really thrive on being balanced, and this is one of the more balanced teams we’ve had,” Abbott said afterwards. “We just share the basketball so well, so unselfish.
“We really wanted to get off to a good start. We thought that was key. When we have a lead, we’re a difficult team come pressure because of our balance and some of our athleticism.”
Eastside visits Bellmont Tuesday for another nonconference game.
Bryan JV 51,
Eastside 29
Host Bryan held Eastside to just two points in the second quarter and led 20-13 at the break.
Logan Moss had 14 points and Joe Watson added 11 for Bryan. Kyle Yoder scored 17 points for Eastside.
