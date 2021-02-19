BUTLER — He didn’t call his shot, but it went in regardless.
Catching the inbounds pass with eight-tenths of a second left in the third quarter, Angola’s Brian Parrish made a shot from beyond half-court, giving his team a 31-28 lead in Friday’s Northeast Corner Conference game with Eastside.
Parrish, held to two points at halftime, scored four points in the final 40 seconds of the third. He hit two threes from much more conventional distance in the fourth, and teammate Giovanni Tagliaferri added one as the Hornets held off the Blazers 50-44.
Parrish finished with 12 points.
Angola improved to 11-10 in all games and 6-3 in NECC play. Eastside is 13-5 overall and 6-3 in the conference.
“Man, it was a good team effort,” Hornet coach Brandon Appleton said. “Parrish really struggled early, but we kept fighting and finding a way. Through all the mistakes we made in the second quarter, we had a way to be even.
“Even in the third quarter, we were still kind of struggling, but I think Parrish’s shot just kind of lifted us a little bit. Sometimes, you’ve got to ride that momentum.”
Tagliaferri, who led all scorers with 20 points, definitely gave the Hornets plenty of momentum, connecting for four threes in the game, and was 6-of-6 at the free throw line in the fourth.
“He knew what he had coming off the floor,” Appleton said. “I’m pretty sure that’s a career high for him. You don’t expect this out of Gio, but you’ll take it when you can get it.”
For Eastside, it was a case where shots — including really some good looks — simply wouldn’t go down.
“In a game like Concordia, where there’s a lot of mistakes but you’re shooting it well, making shots covers up for those mistakes,” Eastside coach Ryan Abbott said.
“There weren’t too many mistakes tonight,” he said. “I thought our guys really executed at both ends of the floor, but unfortunately, when the ball doesn’t go in, those four or five mistakes are really costly.
“It was a game of runs. Angola made that last run,” Abbott said. “We got our shots. Unfortunately, they didn’t go down for us.”
Tagliaferri hit two bombs, giving his team a 10-5 lead with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first.
After an Eastside miss, Angola’s Joel Knox grabbed a rebound of a teammate’s miss and fed Tyler Call inside for a score and an 18-11 lead with 5:19 left in the half.
The Blazers outscored the Hornets 9-2 the rest of the half, the tying score coming on Owen Willard’s transition basket and free throw with 21.4 seconds left.
Eastside took a 28-26 lead on Nick Snyder’s transition score with 1:43 left in the third.
Parrish hit one of two free throws with 50 seconds left, and after Eastside missed twice — the hosts thought they tied up the rebound for a jump ball but were instead called for a foul — Parrish connected on his long-distance shot.
The Blazers tied it at 31-all on Santino Brewer’s three-point play early in the fourth, but Angola’s 9-0 run behind Parrish and Tagliaferri had the hosts trying to play catch-up the rest of the way.
Brewer led three Eastside players in double figures with 12 points. Gabe Trevino had 11 and Willard had 10.
Both teams are in action tonight. Angola hosts West Noble in another NECC clash. Eastside hosts DeKalb in a game postponed from the first weekend of the season.
Angola JV 42,
Eastside 37
Dane Lantz led three Hornets in double figures with 14 points. Landon Herbert had 12 points and Jake Land added 10.
Kyle Yoder had 20 points for Eastside.
