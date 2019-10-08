LIGONIER — Eastside runners Gezahagne Biddle and Konner Lower achieved Northeast Corner Conference honors at Saturday’s NECC meet at West Noble High School.
Biddle, a senior, placed sixth overall, earning All-NECC honors for the second year in a row, with a time of 16 minutes, 55.88 seconds.
Lower, a junior, placed 27th overall, with a time of 18:31.63.
Nine West Noble runners placed in the top 25, but since only seven are eligible to score or earn conference recognition, that enabled Lower to bump up and grab the final honorable mention slot.
As a team, Eastside tied for sixth place with Lakeland. Both schools had 151 points, but Lakeland finished sixth based on a tiebreaker.
Braden Vinson was 44th overall at 19:18.53. Jacob Geyer placed 52nd with a time of 19:40.25. Brock Vinson was 58th at 19:58.82.
West Noble put its seven scoring runners in the top 13 places, edging Westview 38 points to 42.
Churubusco was far in the rearview mirror in third place with 121 points, followed by Garrett with 135 and Angola with 136. Fairfield was eighth with 167 points and Prairie Heights ninth with 261.
Central Noble, Fremont and Hamilton did not field full teams.
Angola sophomore Izaiah Steury was the class of the field, posting a winning time of 16:08.16.
Westview juniors Remington Carpenter and Spencer Carpenter were second and third, respectively. Remington Carpenter ran 16:23.91. Spencer Carpenter ran 16:25.72.
West Noble was led by fourth-place finisher Colten Cripe at 16:33.85. Charger runners also finished fifth, eighth, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th.
Freshman Kennedy Helbert was Eastside’s lone participant in the girls’ race. She placed 41st overall at 25:00.85.
Fairfield’s Carol Halderman blitzed the field to a winning time of 19:33.84.
Meet champion Angola put three girls in the top 10 to finish with 55 points. Fairfield was second with 67 points, followed by West Noble with 71, Garrett with 82 and Westview with 117.NECC meet
Boys scores: West Noble 38, Westview 42, Churubusco 121, Garrett 135, Angola 136, Lakeland 151, Eastside 151, Fairfield 167, Prairie Heights 261. Fremont, Central Noble, Hamilton incomplete.
Top 15 individuals (All-NECC)
1. Steury (A) 16:08.16; 2. R.Carpenter (Wv) 16:23.91; 3. S.Carpenter (Wv) 16:25.72; 4. C.Cripe (WN) 16:33.86; 5. Longoria (WN) 16:49.13; 6. Biddle (ES) 16:55.88; 7. Schwartz (Wv) 17:03.31; 8. G.Flora (WN) 17:04.11; 9. Begly (Ll) 17:08.64; 10. A.Cripe (WN) 17:10.22; 11. Mast (WN) 17:21.84; 12. Weaver (WN) 17:22.69; 13. I.Flora (WN) 17:22.75; *14. Dupuy (WN) 17:28.29; 15. Sanchez (Wv) 17:30.29; 16. Lantz (Ch) 17:41.80.
Honorable mention
17. L.Miller (Wv) 17:56.18; 18. McLatcher (Fr) 17:59.22; 19. Keily (Ch 18:01.00; 20. Skinner (Ch) 18:09.88; 21. Cupp (Wv) 18:16.47; 22. Z.Miller (Ff) 18:19.99; 23. Copas (CN) 18:23.00; 24. McCormack (GR) 18:23.15; *25. Reyes (WN) 18:23.99; 26. Thornbaugh (Wv) 18:26.94; 27. Lower (ES) 18:31.63.
* Ineligible for awards. Only top 7 runners on a team are eligible for awards.
Girls scores: Angola 55, Fairfield 67, West Noble 71, Garrett 82, Westview 117, Central Noble 130, Prairie Heights 175, Churubusco 177, Lakeland 196. Fremont, Hamilton, Eastside incomplete.
Top 15 individuals (All-NECC)
1. Halderman (Ff) 19:33.84; 2. Clemens (A) 20:08.63; 3. Hinkley (A) 20:10.95; 4. Murillo (WN) 20:31.00; 5. Armstrong (GR) 20:42.31; 6. Howell (Ff) 20:53.04; 7. Malcolm (GR) 20:55.60; 8. Blum (A) 20:56.06; 9. Schmucker (Fr) 21:09.02; 10. Fry (Wv) 21:10.60; 11. M.Yoder (Ff) 21:17.06; 12. Placencia (GR) 21:18.63; 13. Foreman (WN) 21:30.74; 14. Biernat (A) 21:36.09; 15. Gochenour (Fr) 21:50.47.
Honorable mention
16. Culp (Ff) 21:59.41; 17. Steele (PH) 22:06.62; 18. Villalobos (WN) 22:15.08; 19. Rinehold (CN) 22:17.36; 20. Zumbrun (CN) 22:18.62; 21. Wallen (WN) 22:21.30; 22. Shoemaker (WN) 22:26.03; 23. Bender (Wv) 22:34.30; 24. Graft (Ch) 22:49.92; 25. Parson (WN) 22:50.11.
