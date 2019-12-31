Team NECC All

Angola 6-0 11-2

Central Noble 5-1 9-4

Eastside 4-2 12-2

Prairie Heights 5-3 8-6

Garrett 3-2 9-3

Lakeland 4-3 8-7

Fairfield 2-3 7-6

West Noble 2-4 6-7

Fremont 2-4 5-7

Churubusco 1-5 4-9

Westview 0-7 2-13

Results of Dec. 20-28

Central Noble 48, West Noble 45

Prairie Heights 50, Churubusco 34

Fairfield 42, Snider 29

Lakeland 52, Eastside 41

Westview 51, Sturgis, Mich. 25

Garrett 82, New Haven 41

Angola 53, Woodlan 34

Central Noble 73, Wawasee 34

Bluffton 53, Churubusco 41

Lakeland 64, Westview 41

Prairie Heights 36, West Noble 33

Eastside 44, Delta 36

Eastside 56, South Adams 27

