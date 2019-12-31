Team NECC All
Angola 6-0 11-2
Central Noble 5-1 9-4
Eastside 4-2 12-2
Prairie Heights 5-3 8-6
Garrett 3-2 9-3
Lakeland 4-3 8-7
Fairfield 2-3 7-6
West Noble 2-4 6-7
Fremont 2-4 5-7
Churubusco 1-5 4-9
Westview 0-7 2-13
Results of Dec. 20-28
Central Noble 48, West Noble 45
Prairie Heights 50, Churubusco 34
Fairfield 42, Snider 29
Lakeland 52, Eastside 41
Westview 51, Sturgis, Mich. 25
Garrett 82, New Haven 41
Angola 53, Woodlan 34
Central Noble 73, Wawasee 34
Bluffton 53, Churubusco 41
Lakeland 64, Westview 41
Prairie Heights 36, West Noble 33
Eastside 44, Delta 36
Eastside 56, South Adams 27
