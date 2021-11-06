BUTLER — Get that first one out of the way.
It’s even better when you come out on the winning side.
Eastside’s girls basketball team did just that, defeating Adams Central 46-38 at Butler Saturday.
It was a typical first game — mistakes aplenty, turnovers, missed shots — all things that will get better as the season goes on.
“It was nice to play a game. It was a little sloppy at times,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “We lost some of their players at times defensively. We definitely have to improve that before Tuesday when we go to Blackhawk.
“We’ve got to clean that up a little bit. Game one’s out of the way.
“We didn’t shoot the ball very well. We had some openings with some pretty good looks, but they just didn’t go.”
Brittney Geiger led Eastside (1-0) with 10 points. Skyelar Kessler and Paige Traxler each had nine points.
A short-handed Jets team, with just six regular varsity players dressed — the rest of the roster was comprised of reserve players — got 14 points from Alivia Dalrymple and 11 from Grace Fisher.
The Jets (0-1) led 6-4 after a low-scoring first quarter, but the hosts scored the first 10 of the second quarter. Eastside never trailed after that.
Traxler, a freshman, came off the bench to score seven straight for Eastside, including a three. Kessler had a three and Mataya Bireley had a steal and score.
Geiger finished the half with Eastside’s last five points, including a three from the left corner with 1 minute, 21 seconds left, giving the hosts a 24-14 halftime lead.
Dalrymple hit a three with 2:57 left in the third, and stole the ball and scored to bring the Jets within five, 31-26. Eastside led by six with a quarter to play.
After Athena Schwartz’s score for the Jets with 6:31 left, Eastside ran off six straight — two each by Kessler, younger sister Sydnee Kessler and Traxler — for its biggest lead of the night, 45-33. The hosts would only score a single free throw in the final four minutes of regulation.
The Jets answered with five in a row to get within seven, but could pull no closer. Skyelar Kessler made one of two tosses with five seconds left to cap the scoring.
Eastside JV 31,
Adams Central 24
Lillie Cline and Jayci Kitchen scored eight points each and Haley Wies added six to lead the reserve Blazers. Eastside led 10-1 after a quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.