Friday, Jan. 3
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at West Noble.
Saturday, Jan. 4
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Heritage, St. Rose Gymnasium at Monroeville Elementary School.
Monday, Jan. 6
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball with Hicksville, Ohio, here.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball with Central Noble, here.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at DeKalb.
6:30 p.m. Varsity wrestling with Fremont, here.
Friday, Jan. 10
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve girls basketball at Fairfield.
6 p.m. Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Fairfield.
Saturday, Jan. 11
9 a.m. Varsity wrestling at New Haven Invitational.
Monday, Jan. 13
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at East Noble.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. Varsity girls and varsity boys basketball in NECC tournament against Central Noble, here.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball at Prairie Heights.
6 p.m. Varsity girls and varsity boys basketball in NECC tournament, opponent to be determined, away.
Thursday, Jan. 16
5 p.m. Seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball against Lakewood Park, here.
6 p.m. Varsity girls and varsity boys basketball in NECC tournament. Consolation round games.
6:30 p.m. Varsity wrestling against Angola, here.
Friday, Jan. 17
9 a.m. Reserve boys tournament, here.
9:30 a.m. Reserve wrestling at Woodlan tournament.
10 a.m. Reserve girls tournament at Fremont.
6 p.m. Varsity girls and varsity boys basketball in NECC tournament. Semi-final round games.
Saturday, Jan. 18
6 p.m. Varsity girls and varsity boys basketball in NECC tournament. Championship games at Garrett High School.
