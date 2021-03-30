BUTLER — Five Eastside pitchers combined to issue nine walks. Behind them, the defense committed six errors.
That’s a recipe for disaster, and the result was a 13-1 loss to Antwerp, Ohio in the baseball team’s season-opening game at Butler Tuesday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
“Same thing, same thing, same thing,” as last week’s scrimmage against Fremont, head coach Aaron Willard said of all the walks.
“If we can’t throw it across (the plate), we’re not going to be a very good baseball team,” he stated. “I don’t know how many times we even threw two strikes in a row.
“We’ve got a long way to go. Boy-o-boy. We’ll be better, but at the same time, it’s a little disappointing.”
The Archers scored in every inning, including a seven-run outburst in the fifth that set up the opportunity for the shortened game.
In that inning, the Blazers committed four errors, including on three straight ground balls.
Antwerp senior pitcher Austin Lichty took a no-hitter into the fifth.
Eastside’s Caleb Vanover drew a lead-off walk before Lichty retired the next two batters.
With two gone, Blazer senior Hayden Gardner punched a single through the infield, with pinch-runner Hugh Henderson holding at third. A walk to Liam Franz filled the bases.
With a 13-run lead, Archer catcher Chase Clark tried to pick off Franz at first, but his throw got away, enabling Henderson to score and break the shutout.
Lichty didn’t allow a runner until Eastside’s Owen Willard reached on an error to lead off the fourth. Willard didn’t move, however, as Lichty got a strikeout, infield pop-up and strikeout to end the inning.
The Archer pitcher finished with seven strikeouts. Lichty helped his own cause with two singles, scoring twice.
It was the Lichty show as far as Antwerp was concerned.
Sophomore Ethan Lichty collected three singles and drove in three runs. Freshman Reid Lichty had a two-run single and scored twice.
Eastside starter Nick Snyder took the loss, pitching the first two innings. He allowed three hits, three unearned runs while walking one and striking out three.
Jack Buchanan, Carsen Jacobs, Wade Miller and Owen Willard all pitched in relief for the Blazers, with each walking at least one batter.
The Blazers made several defensive adjustments depending on who was pitching, something coach Willard said would happen this season.
“We have a lot of moving pieces, simple as that. When Owen comes in to pitch, we’ve got to find a shortstop and a second baseman,” he said. “When Nick pitches, we’ve got to find somebody to play third base.
“We’ll figure it out, it’s one game. It’ll all play out,” coach Willard added. “There’s going to be a lot of people get chances because I’m not going to watch my team play like that much longer.”
The Blazers visit Woodlan Thursday.
