GARRETT — Eastside’s Jaiden Baker made her only score of the game count the biggest, sinking a jumper from the right side of the lane, giving the visitors a 36-35 overtime win over county rival Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday.
The Blazers improved to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in the NECC. Garrett is 5-3 in all games and 1-2 in the NECC.
Baker took a feed from teammate Allyson King and sank the winning shot with 30 seconds left in the extra session.
Garrett ran down the clock, but missed a three-pointer. The Railroaders retained possession on the jump ball with 9.2 seconds left.
Morgan Ostrowski took a feed and attempted a runner in the lane, but her shot was no good, and time expired.
“That makes a statement about what our girls are when we have two starters foul out, then go into overtime, and they just persevered,” said first-year Eastside coach Mike Lortie. “It’s just an unbelievable team effort.
"I thought our defense was really good tonight. (Garrett) drives the ball so well. They've got really good guards and 40's (Ostrowski) pretty good at driving too.
"For us, it all starts with our team defense," Lortie continued. "We all play for each other. We didn't have a lot of field goals late in the game, but sometimes, you just have to suck it up and get stops, and that's what we did tonight."
Lortie said it was fitting that Baker sank the winning shot, and hopes it will give her a confidence boost.
"That girl needed that," the Blazer coach said. "She's been struggling with her shot all year. She's made a couple of adjustments. That's huge for her, and I'm so proud of her for having stuck with it."
The Blazers lost point guard Sullivan Kessler to fouls with 1:37 left in regulation and Paige Graber drew her fifth just seconds into the extra session.
Bailey Kelham gave the Railroaders a 33-32 lead, making one of two free throws. King answered on a rebound score at the other end, giving Eastside its first made field goal since 2:09 remained in the third quarter.
Kelham scored inside on Garrett’s next possession for a 35-34 lead before Baker’s heroics.
Neither team shot well at the free throw line. Eastside was 3-of-9 at the stripe and Garrett was 3-of-12.
Kelham and Ostrowski led the Railroaders with nine points each. Kessler and King had nine points respectively for the Blazers.
Eastside led 10-6 after a quarter and 18-17 at halftime.
Garrett took a 23-22 lead with 5:17 left in the third on Kelham’s three from the left corner. After an Eastside miss, Kierra Richards hit a shot from the right corner, and the hosts appeared to have the momentum.
Kessler sank a three for the Blazers, and Taylor Richards hit a free throw and a three to put the visitors back on top, 29-26.
Eastside led 31-30 headed to the fourth.
The teams combined for just three points in the fourth quarter. The Blazers were 0-of-7 from the field and the Railroaders were 1-of-10 in the quarter.
King hit a free throw with 7:43 to play for the Blazers’ only point. Garrett’s Ostrowski hit a shot from the lane with 3:36 to go, tying it at 32-32.
Garrett's Faith Owen airballed a three with about eight seconds left. A three-point try by Eastside's MacKensie Rieke was stuffed at the buzzer.
King grabbed 11 rebounds for Eastside. Graber had five boards and Kessler, Richards and Rieke had four each.
Each team shot 33 percent from the field. The Blazers were 15-of-46 from the field. The Railroaders were 14-of-43. Garrett was 4-of-22 from three-point range. Eastside was 3-of-16 beyond the arc.
Saturday was “Play for a Cure” for cancer.
Players on each team wore pink socks and coaches on both sides wore gym shoes. Garrett players wore “Hope” T-shirts with the name of a loved one affected by cancer. Each school had items available for a silent auction.
Eastside 42, Garrett JV 20
Grace Kreischer led Eastside with 13 points and Mataya Bireley added eight. Sophia Ruble led Garrett with 10.
The Blazers led 6-3 after the first quarter and 18-6 at halftime.
Kaylie Hertig had six points. Cadence Gardner had five, Whittney Pfefferkorn had four and Brittney Geiger added three. Ava Paddock and Cayla Whitman picked up two points each.
