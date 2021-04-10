HAMILTON — The Fremont boys and Lakewood Park girls were team champions of the Marine Invitational track meet at Hamilton Saturday.
Fremont won four events in accumulating 150.5 points in the boys meet. Eastside (124) was second, followed by Lakewood Park (104), Edon (97.5) and Hamilton (7).
Lakewood Park grabbed three first-place finishes in the girls meet, and picked up additional place finishes in several events.
The Panthers finished with 154 points. Fremont (113) was second, followed by Eastside (100), Edon (89) and Hamilton (9).
Fremont’s Braiden Gaskill was a double winner in the boys meet, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault and jumping 18-6 to win the long jump.
The quartet of Armani Guzman, Gage Forrest, Aydan McEntarfer and Zak Pica placed first in the 4x800 relay at 9 minutes, 27.4 seconds.
Fremont’s Jon Armstrong won the discus with a throw of 121-4.
Eastside was led by triple winner Konner Lower, who won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200. Lower won the 800 in 2:06.7. He won the 1,600 in 4:53.1 and added a winning time of 11:50.6 in the 3,200.
The Blazers’ Nicolas Blair won the 400 in 53.1 seconds.
Blair and Lower teamed up with David Slone and Chandler Dangler to win the 4x400 relay in 3:49.4.
Lakewood Park’s Zach Collins was first in the 100, 200 and high jump. He posted a winning time of 11.0 seconds in the 100 and ran 22.7 seconds to win the 200. Collins cleared 6-4 to win the high jump.
The quartet of Collins, Conner Hodges, Michael Kruse and Blake Miller won the 4x100 relay in 45.3 seconds.
Edon athletes won both hurdle races and the shot put.
The Marines placed fifth in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Individually, Hamilton’s Dawson Miller finished sixth in the shot put and discus. Caleb Lepper was sixth in the long jump.
Sam Hartz, Kesed Picazo and Francesca Talarico led the way for the Lakewood Park girls.
Hartz placed first in the 100-meter dash at 13.6 seconds. Picazo won the 200 in 28.5 seconds. Talarico won the 400 in 1:05.3.
Hartz added second-place finishes in the 400 and 800. Talarico was second in the 200.
Eastside’s Brittney Geiger won the 300 hurdles in 53.4 seconds and cleared 4-10 to win the high jump. She placed second in the 100 hurdles.
Geiger also joined with Lydia Sullivan, Morgyn Willibey and Allison Hoffelder to win the 4x400 relay in 4:34.1.
Molly Holman won the shot put at 29-6.75. Erin Snyder won the discus with a 91-7 throw.
Fremont’s Natalie Gochenour was first in the 1,600 at 6:14.5. Teammate Morgan Gannon placed first in the 3,200 at 12:20.7.
They joined Makayla Gumbel and Katie Berlew to win the 4x800 relay in 11:24.0.
Hamilton’s Caylie Kaiser finished third in the discus for the top finish for her team.
Edon athletes won the long jump, pole vault, 4x100 relay and 100 hurdles.
Marine Invitational
Boys scores: Fremont 150.5; Eastside 124; Lakewood Park 104; Edon 97.5; Hamilton 7.
100 — 1. Zach Collins (LP) 11.0; 2. Eicher (Ed) 11.7; 3. White (LP) 11.8; 4. Parr (ES) 12.2; T-5. Hart (FR) and Whitney (Ed) 12.4. 200 — 1. Zach Collins (LP) 22.7; 2. Hart (FR) 23.8; 3. White (LP) 24.3; 4. Eicher (Ed) 24.6; 5. Parr (ES) 25.3; 6. Whitney (Ed) 25.5. 400 — 1. Blair (ES) 53.1; 2. Kruse (LP) 56.9; 3. Gannon (FR) 57.6; 4. Slone (ES) 58.1; 5. Blue (FR) 58.2; 6. Roth (LP) 58.8. 800 — 1. Lower (ES) 2:06.7; 2. Blair (ES) 2:07.8; 3. White (LP) 2:08.9; 4. Guzman (FR) 2:14.5; 5. Pica (FR) 2:21.1; 6. Moriarity (LP) 2:22.8. 1,600 — 1. Lower (ES) 4:53.1; 2. Guzman (FR) 5:06.2; 3. Moriarity (LP) 5:21.5; 4. Howard (Ed) 5:32.9; 5. Dowdy (Ed) 5:36.3; 6. Anderson (FR) 5:50.0. 3,200 — 1. Lower (ES) 11:50.6; 2. Forrest (FR) 11:57.7; 3. Greutman (ES) 12:06.3; 4. Howard (Ed) 12:14.7; 5. McEntarfer (FR) 12:19.7; 6. Elwood (LP) 12:39.0.
110 hurdles — 1. McCartney (Ed) 17.1; 2. Brace (FR) 18.3; 3. McCurdy (FR) 20.2; 4. Diaz (ES) 20.3; 5. Shively (LP) 20.6; 6. Miller (LP) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. McCartney (Ed) 43.6; 2. Brace (FR) 45.2; 3. Teachout (FR) 47.2; 4. Rowlader (LP) 48.4; 5. Diaz (ES) 49.9; 6. Brandt (Ed) 51.6. 4x100 relay — 1. Lakewood Park (Conner Hodges-Michael Kruse-Zach Collins-Blake Miller), 45.3; 2. Edon 45.8; 3. Fremont 46.8; 4. Eastside 49.3; 5. Hamilton 51.3. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside (David Slone-Chandler Dangler-Konner Lower-Nicolas Blair) 3:49.4; 2. Fremont 3:56.0; 3. Lakewood Park 4:00.8; 4. Edon 4:06.0; 5. Hamilton 4:30.9. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (Armani Guzman-Gage Forrest-Aydan McEntarfer-Zak Pica), 9:27.4; 2. Lakewood Park 9:42.5; 3. Eastside 10:38.4; 4. Lakewood Park 10:46.3; 5. Edon 11:05.1.
Shot put — 1. Gallehue (Ed) 42-11.5; 2. Sebert (ES) 41-8; 3. Armstrong (FR) 41-2; 4. Hulbert (Ed) 39-9.5; 5. Jared Seiler (ES) 35-0; 6. Miller (H) 32-11.25. Discus — 1. Armstrong (FR) 121-4; 2. Sebert (ES) 111-4; 3. Gallehue (Ed) 110-1; 4. Hulbert (Ed) 109-4; 5. Jared Seiler (ES) 107-8; 6. Miller (H) 99-8. High jump — 1. Collins (LP) 6-4; 2. Kelley (FR) 5-9; 3. Brace (FR) 5-6; T-4. Gallehue (Ed) and Miller (LP), 5-4. Long jump — 1. Gaskill (FR) 18-6; 2. Eicher (Ed) 17-11; 3. Gannon (FR) 17-9; 4. Rowlader (LP) 16-8; 5. Muehlfeld (Ed) 16-7; 6. Lepper (H) 16-5.75. Pole vault — 1. Gaskill (FR) 9-6; T-2. Jadin Seiler (ES) and Cody Collins (ES) 8-0.
Girls scores: Lakewood Park 154; Fremont 113; Eastside 100; Edon 89; Hamilton 9.
100 — 1. Hartz (LP) 13.6; 2. Zuccolotto (FR) 14.1; 3. Hoffelder (ES) 14.3; 4. Neumann (ES) 14.4; 5. Towers (Ed) 14.7; 6. Heinze (Ed) 15.0. 200 — Picazo (LP) 28.5; 2. Talarico (LP) 29.4; 3. Zuccolotto (FR) 30.2; 4. Towers (Ed) 31.5; 5. Treat (FR) 31.9; 6. Willibey (ES) 35.4. 400 — 1. Talarico (LP) 1:05.3; 2. Hartz (LP) 1:06.8; 3. Bignell (Ed) 1:13.6; 4. Sullivan (ES) 1:13.9; 5. Hayes (FR) 1:16.5; 6. Willibey (ES) 1:18.4. 800 — 1. Barker (FR) 2:38.1; 2. Hartz (LP) 2:52.4; 3. Lehman (LP) 2:55.4; 4. Spackman (Ed) 3:06.2; 5. Gannon (FR) 3:07.2; 6. Helbert (ES) 3:19.9. 1,600 — 1. Gochenour (FR) 6:14.5; 2. Elwood (LP) 6:36.8; 3. Lesser (LP) 6:41.9; 4. Berlew (FR) 6:43.0; 5. Mitchell (Ed) 6:45.6; 6. Bonecutter (ES) 7:14.3. 3,200 — 1. Gannon (FR) 12:20.7; 2. Gumbel (FR) 13:47.6; 3. Lesser (LP) 14:05.8; 4. Elwood (LP) 14:42.0.
100 hurdles — 1. Dulle (Ed) 18.8; 2. Geiger (ES) 19.1; 3. Miller (LP) 19.2; 4. Rowlader (LP) 19.9; 5. Wright (FR) 20.5; 6. Baker (ES) 20.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Geiger (ES) 53.4; 2. Wright (FR) 55.4; 3. Dulle (Ed) 57.1; 4. Miller (LP) 57.2; 5. Rowlader (LP) 58.0; 6. Baker (ES) 1:01.3. 4x100 relay — 1. Edon (Sydney Bignell-Victoria Green-Briana Heinze-Kerrin Towers) 56.7; 2. Lakewood Park 57.6. 4x400 relay — 1. Eastside (Lydia Sullivan-Brittney Geiger-Morgyn Willibey-Allison Hoffelder) 4:34.1; 2. Fremont 4:35.4; 3. Lakewood Park 4:37.4; 4. Edon 4:50.0. 5. Hamilton 4:57.5. 4x800 relay — 1. Fremont (Morgan Gannon-Makayla Gumbel-Katie Berlew-Natalie Gochenour) 11:24.0; 2. Lakewood Park 12:01.0; 3. Edon 13:50.5.
Shot put — 1. Holman (ES) 29-6.75; 2. Combs (FR) 29-0; 3. Snyder (ES) 26-10.75; 4. Crawford (FR) 25-5; 5. Burns (LP) 24-9.25; 6. Kaiser (H) 23-10.25. Discus — 1. Snyder (ES) 91-7; 2. Rose (LP) 83-3; 3. Kaiser (H) 82-4; 4. Barker (FR) 78-0; 5. Burris (LP) 76-1; 6. Anderson (Ed) 67-0. High jump — 1. Geiger (ES) 4-10; 2. Hoffelder (ES) 4-8; 3. Kamleiter (LP) 4-6; T-4. Lautzenheiser (Ed) and Talarico (LP) 4-2; 6. Gengler (FR) 4-0. Long jump — 1. Heinze (Ed) 13-4.25; 2. Zuccolotto (FR) 13-1.25; 3. Miller (LP) 13-0; 4. Sullivan (ES) 12-7; 5. Dulle (Ed) 12-0.75; 6. Jaegers (LP) 12-0. Pole vault — T-1. Spackman (Ed), Kimpel (ES) and Altaffer (Ed), 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.