Central Noble 57,
Eastside boys 47
Central Noble
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Schroeder g 2-6 5-6 9 6 0 0
Essigian g 8-16 4-4 22 10 2 3
Smith g 1-5 2-3 5 4 1 2
Yoder f 4-8 0-0 9 5 1 0
Gard c 6-8 0-0 12 4 0 0
Vice 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0
Kugler 0-0 0-0 0 0 2 0
Totals 21-43 11-13 57 31 6 5
Eastside
Players fg-fga ft-fta pts reb ast stl
Trevino g 5-9 5-6 17 6 0 2
Johnson g 1-10 3-4 5 3 4 3
Willard g 1-4 0-0 3 2 0 1
Pfefferkorn f 3-8 0-0 6 4 1 0
Fry f 4-8 2-2 11 6 0 0
Henderson 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Miller 0-2 0-0 0 0 1 1
Gardner 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0
Northrup 1-1 0-1 2 0 0 0
Brewer 1-1 0-0 3 0 0 0
Snyder 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Moughler 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 16-44 10-13 47 22 6 7
Central Noble 17 10 16 14 — 57
Eastside 9 10 17 11 — 47
Three-point shooting — Central Noble 4-14 (Essigian 2-5, Smith 1-3, Yoder 1-4, Schroeder 0-2), Eastside 5-19 (Trevino 2-4, Brewer 1-1, Fry 1-3, Willard 1-4, Henderson 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Pfefferkorn 0-3. Team rebounds — Central Noble 0, Eastside 2. Fouled out — None. Total fouls — Central Noble 9, Eastside 13. Turnovers — Central Noble 11, Eastside 11.
