LAGRANGE — Sophomore Faith Riehl had 30 points — 22 coming in the second half — and classmates Peyton Hartsough and Alivia Rasler added 10 points each as Lakeland overcame a seven-point third-quarter deficit to beat Eastside 59-42 Saturday.
The Lakers improved to 9-2 in all games and 4-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Eastside is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the NECC.
The Blazers grabbed a seven-point lead with 5 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third when Jaiden Baker banked in a three from the left wing.
It was all Lakeland after that.
While they didn’t score immediately, the Lakers had a possession where they got four chances at the bucket by outhustling and outworking the Blazers for loose balls and rebounds.
After Eastside missed at the other end, Sadie Edsall scored inside for the Lakers.
Riehl took the offensive reins for the hosts after that.
She sank three free throws, had a rebound score, and hit the first of her three bombs of the half with 40 seconds left. Following a Blazer turnover, Hartsough hit one of her own, as Lakeland led 39-34 with a quarter to play.
Riehl was far from done, hitting two more bombs in the fourth, including one with 4:20 to go for a 47-37 lead. She added eight more points the rest of the way.
Eastside took away senior Bailey Hartsough, holding her to just two third-quarter free throws, but as Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart pointed out, the senior made important contributions in other areas.
“Some people may look at it (two points) and say that she didn’t have a good game, but she still played a really good game for her teammates. She was a big part of it with 10 rebounds and three assists.”
Riehl scored on a backdoor feed with 3:55 left in the first, giving Lakeland a 12-9 lead, but Baker hit a three from the right side, and Sullivan Kessler had six straight points to put the Blazers on top 15-14 after a quarter.
In the second, Allyson King had a rebound basket, Mataya Bireley sank two free throws, and Kessler hit a baseline jumper as the visitors led 23-20 at the break.
Things were still looking good for the visitors with an 8-2 start to the third.
Skyelar Kessler hit a three, and Grace Kreischer scored in transition before Baker’s bank shot made it 31-24 three minutes into the third.
“The first half, they made shots and we didn’t. The second half, we made shots and they didn’t,” Gearheart said. “They had a better first half, we had a better second half. Sometimes it works out that way.
“We talked our defense, and our pressure defense tonight was better,” he added. “I’m proud of this team. They’re a great bunch of kids.”
Eastside coach Mike Lortie credited Lakeland’s amped-up pressure defense in the second half.
“They did a nice job of turning the pressure up and they played really good defense the second half,” he said.
“I thought we handled it OK in the first half. Offensively, we’ve got to get better at playing against that kind of pressure so we can handle it better.
“That’s a good basketball team we played tonight,” Lortie continued. “Our defense wasn’t very good the second half. No. 24 (Bailey Hartsough) is one heck of an athlete and one heck of a basketball player. You hold her to two free throws, you’d think you’d have a good day.
“We didn’t get back on defense really well the second half,” the Blazer coach said. “We talked about transition points, and to their credit, they exploited us not getting back.”
Eastside got 14 points from Sullivan Kessler, 10 from Kreischer and eight from Baker.
Lakeland hosts Westview Tuesday as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. Eastside’s girls visit Woodlan Wednesday afternoon.
