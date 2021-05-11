BUTLER — Eastside pitcher Cadence Gardner tossed a one-hitter and teammate Grace McClain had four hits as the host Blazers defeated Lakeland 12-1 in six innings at Butler Tuesday.
Lakeland’s run was unearned. Gardner walked three and struck out three.
McClain had two singles and two doubles, driving in four runs.
For Eastside, Grace Kreischer had a triple and drove in two runs. Mataya Bireley, Faith McClain and Brooke Pittman had doubles. Pittman drove in two runs. Bireley added a single and scored four times. Jayci Kitchen picked up two hits.
McKenna Hoffelder and Skyelar Kessler had hits for Eastside.
Keirsten Roose had the Lakers’ only hit, a one-out single in the sixth inning.
The Lakers struck first, as Cassie Parham led off the game by reaching on an error and scoring on another Blazer error.
The hosts evened the score with a run in the second and added a single run in the third. Eastside scored twice in the fourth and added four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.
