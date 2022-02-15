WOODBURN — With the tournament draw this Sunday, Tuesday’s non-conference matchup between Eastside and Woodlan was filled with post-season-type thrills.
Just the recipe to prepare teams for the sectional.
While it was a battle throughout, both teams had plenty left in the tank in the fourth quarter.
They battled to the end before Class 2A No. 4 Eastside prevailed 63-61.
The Blazers improved to 19-1 overall and extended their winning streak to five. The loss snapped Woodlan’s five-game winning streak. The Warriors are 14-8.
Four players reached double figures for Eastside. Santino Brewer came off the bench to led his team with 19 points. Nick Snyder had 12 points, Gabe Trevino had 11 and Owen Willard finished with 10.
Senior Joe Reidy, Woodlan’s all-time leading scorer, led all players with 28 points. Sophomore Braden Smith finished with 16.
The Warriors led 14-13 after a quarter, with seven points coming from Reidy.
A three-point play by Trevino and a conventional three-point play by Willard put Eastside in front 19-16 early in the second.
Bombs by Brewer and Logan Fry put the Blazers up 27-22. The visitors led by six at the break.
Their largest lead of the night was 10 on a Fry three with 4:13 left in the third, but DeJay Gerig’s three-point play 30 seconds later helped Woodlan cut the deficit to five, 44-38.
The Blazers’ Snyder and Woodlan’s Alex Miller traded threes 20 seconds apart to keep the difference at six. Eastside led 49-43 after three.
Woodlan turned it over on its first two possessions of the fourth. After the second giveaway, Snyder made them pay, hitting another three with 6:24 to play, giving the visitors a nine-point lead.
It didn’t last long.
Smith and Reidy each connected from long distance, the latter coming with 4:38 to go, reducing the margin to 52-49.
Fouled on a three-point shot, Willard cashed in on all three to push the margin back to six.
Each team missed opportunities to either stretch or shrink that margin.
Despite working the clock for inside looks, Eastside missed three shots on two possessions and Woodlan missed on two straight turns.
With 2:18 left, Gerig made one of two tosses to make it 55-50 Blazers.
A minute later, Brewer was fouled, sinking both ends of a bonus to make it a seven-point game.
After Woodlan missed at one end, Snyder put what would have been an exclamation point on the night with a two-hander at the 1-minute mark.
Not so fast, Smith said, burying a three just 10 seconds later to keep Woodlan within striking distance, 59-53.
With 50 seconds left, Brewer made one of two, ahead of Reidy’s long three with 32.8 seconds left. That cut the gap to four.
When Eastside missed a bonus with 29 seconds left, Smith scored at the other end, making it a two-point game.
Fouled with 12.6 ticks left and Woodlan fans yelling at the tops of their lungs, Brewer got a friendly roll on a pressure-packed first free throw and buried the second to make it 62-58.
Willard swiped a long pass and Reidy fouled out in the process with 6.2 seconds left. Willard made one of two. Smith hit a long three at the buzzer to cap the scoring.
Eastside visits Angola Friday.
Eastside JV 52, Woodlan 43
Kyle Yoder led three Blazers in double figures with 24 points. Loden Johnson picked up 12 and Clayton Minnick added 10. Woodlan got 18 points from Luke Meyer.
Woodlan “C” 30, Eastside 20
Zachery Scheiderer led Woodlan with 15 points. Brayden Baatz had seven and Nolen Steury added six for Eastside.
