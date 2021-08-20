MONROEVILLE — Eastside rolled up 363 yards of total offense and the defense pitched a shutout, but there is plenty of room for improvement following the Blazers’ 35-0 win over Heritage Friday.
The Blazers (1-0) were flagged for eight penalties covering 65 yards, including two personal foul penalties in the first half.
“If we’re going to be a championship ball club, we don’t have mental mistakes, and we had quite a few of them in the second half,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said afterwards.
“We’ll get it fixed. Defensively, we did some good things and we did some things we’ve got to work on,” he added. “We’ve got to shore up the secondary a little bit and we’ve got to do a better job of getting pressure with four.”
Senior quarterback Laban Davis was responsible for more than 300 total yards. He completed 7-of-12 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 15 times for 188 more and three scores.
Dylan Bredemeyer caught two passes for 70 yards. Dax Holman and Gavin Wallace each caught touchdown passes.
The Patriots, who finished with 184 total yards, put together two first downs on their opening possession, but went backwards on successive plays, including a loss of 11 yards on a bad snap on third down near midfield.
Starting at its own 26, Eastside had a first down taken away on a personal foul penalty, but Davis hit Bredemeyer on a pass play covering 43 yards to the Heritage 22. Three plays later, Davis and Wallace hooked up for a 12-yard TD pass.
Heritage drove into Eastside territory on its next series, but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Davis and Bredemeyer connected again, this time for 28 yards, to the Patriot 5. On the fourth play of the second quarter, Davis found Holman all alone in the end zone for a short scoring pass. Briar Munsey ran the conversion for a 14-0 lead with 10 minutes, 56 seconds left in the half.
The Blazers scored two more times before the half ended.
The first came on a 65-yard run by Davis. He slipped a tackle at the line of scrimmage, got outside and ran down the Blazer sideline to the end zone with 6:28 left in the half.
On the Patriots’ next possession, Munsey picked off a pass, which led to a 2-yard run by Davis. A conversion pass from Davis to Kyler Bibbee made it 28-0 Blazers.
Eastside got the ball to start the third, but did little with it. After a three-and-out by Heritage, the Blazers got another chance on a shanked punt deep in Patriot territory.
Eastside took advantage of the short field, with Davis scoring from 4 yards out with 7:56 left in the third. Binyam Biddle kicked the extra point to make it 35-0.
With the 35-point margin, the rest of the game was played under a running clock.
Heritage drove inside the Eastside 20, but a fourth-down pass attempt by sophomore quarterback Kobe Meyer fell incomplete.
Meyer completed 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards.
“In the second half, it was hot, and we’ve got more players that we’re playing both ways than we have in the past,” Mason said. “We’ve got to shore up on our conditioning. I didn’t think we responded well in the second half to the conditions.
“We had a lot of mental mistakes because we were tired, and that stuff can’t happen.”
The Blazers will host Adams Central Friday.
