ANGOLA — Try as they might, Eastside’s boys basketball team couldn’t extend its recent winning streak into a fourth straight victory.
At Angola Friday, the Blazers gave a solid defensive effort and forged a 27-all tie with just under six minutes left in regulation.
That’s when the host Hornets scored eight straight points on the way to a 41-34 win over Eastside.
Angola got 17 points from junior Brian Parrish, ending a three-game losing skid and giving nterim head coach Josh Sheets his first win since taking over the program earlier this month.
Parrish connected for two three-pointers and was 7-of-8 at the line as the Hornets improved to 11-8 in all games and 6-3 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Parrish was the only Angola player in double figures. Junior Joel Knox had nine points and senior Dyer Ball added six.
Eastside (8-12 overall, 3-7 in the NECC) got 15 points from sophomore Owen Willard and 10 from sophomore Logan Fry.
“I don’t want to limit ourselves to just tonight,” said Blazer head coach Ryan Abbott, who sits one victory short of 100 for his career.
“We’ve had a great two weeks,” he said. “You never know at what point in the season you become a team, and we’ve done that the last two weeks.
“Our practices have been so good, and if you look at the last two weeks, our practices have led to us playing well.
“Tuesday (Feb. 18 in a 70-61 win at Woodlan) was such a high for us,” he said. “I think that really brought us together, trusting ourselves and the program. It was really on display that we became a team.”
Friday, Eastside was challenged with having to play without senior forward Gavin Pfefferkorn, who did not travel with the team due to illness.
The Blazer starting five was dominated by regulars, sophomores Fry, Willard and Gabe Trevino and senior Noah Johnson, plus sophomore Nick Snyder in Pfefferkorn’s spot.
While he didn’t score, Snyder drew the task of guarding the 6-foot, 6-inch Ball in the paint a good portion of the game. Snyder grabbed two rebounds, had an assist and three steals.
Ball scored his team’s first four points, but it was an inside score by Max Hamilton on a feed from Ball that gave the Hornets a 9-6 lead after eight minutes.
Eastside’s Hugh Henderson tied it with a three from the right corner with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the second.
While the contest was played at a deliberate pace, that doesn’t mean every play was that way.
About two-thirds of the way through the second, the Hornets turned the ball over, but the Blazers missed a shot. Following that miss, Parrish scored in transition, giving his team a 13-11 lead with 2:23 left.
Eastside’s Gabe Trevino hit the front end of a bonus, and later, Willard hit a three from the left wing for a 15-13 lead.
Sheets called timeout to set up the final play of the half, and Knox delivered, making a nice spin move in the lane and hitting his shot at the buzzer for a 15-15 deadlock.
Willard hit another three, this time from the right wing, and after an Angola miss, Fry scored in the paint for a 20-15 Blazer lead early in the third.
Parrish connected from distance, and later scored on an inbounds play with 2:17 left in the quarter. After Eastside was called for an illegal screen, Giovanni Tagliaferri took an inside feed from Ball with a minute to go for a 22-21 lead.
On the first possession of the fourth, Parrish dialed long distance again, but Willard answered for the Blazers.
Knox drove the baseline and scored while Fry hit a three from the key with 5:45 to play, tying the score at 27.
The Hornets ran off eight straight points — four by Parrish and two each by Ball and Gage King — to give themselves some breathing room, 35-27.
Eastside failed to score for almost four minutes, missing shots on six straight possessions, until Noah Johnson sank two free throws with 1:49 to play.
Angola got two free throws from Bryce Dailey and one from Knox. Willard, fouled on a three-point attempt, sank all three with 1:04 to go, cutting the deficit to 38-32.
The Hornets turned the ball over on their next possession, but Willard couldn’t get a three from the right side to go down. Angola then missed two free throws, but Eastside missed on three three attempts on one possession.
With 25.3 seconds to play, Parrish sank one of two free throws to make it a three-possession game. Willard hit two freebies and Parrish added two more in the final 7.6 seconds.
“Tied at halftime, we had some shots that we really should have finished,” Abbott said. “I think we were looking for contact a little too much instead of going and finishing like we should have.
“The second half, when you’re down, they put you in a tough spot,” he said. “We had two defensive breakdowns that really hurt us, but if we shoot a little better possession, we still have the lead.
“We got some great shots but unfortunately, the ball didn’t go down,” Abbott continued. “When they took the lead, it put us in a bad spot.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” the Blazer coach said. “I love my team right now. If you had watched us three weeks ago, you wouldn’t have guessed this. We kept talking about the process. We’ve turned into winners.”
Angola JV 32,
Eastside 29
Dylan Oberlin had 11 points and Aidan Weiss added 10 to lead the Angola reserves. Santino Brewer scored 16 points for Eastside.
Zach Northrup picked up five points for the Blazers while Isaiah Fuentes added four. Caeden Moughler and Kyle Yoder scored two points each.
