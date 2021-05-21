BUTLER — One game does not make or break a season, especially on the baseball field.
In the season-opening game, Eastside pitchers issued eight walks and the defense committed seven errors in a 13-1 loss to Antwerp, Ohio.
Since then, pitchers have learned to throw strikes, the defense have made plays and the hitters have put the ball in play.
Friday, the Blazers capped an undefeated run through the Northeast Corner Conference with a 4-0 win over Fairfield.
Eastside finished the regular season at 21-6 overall and 10-0 in the NECC.
Not only did the Blazers lose their opening game, Nick Snyder, who was expected to be one of the team’s top pitchers, suffered a knee injury in a subsequent practice and hasn’t played since.
“If you would have said at the beginning of the season when we lost Nick that we would go undefeated in the conference and win the conference tournament, I would have probably said ‘No way,’” Eastside head coach Aaron Willard said.
“He was going to be one of our top two pitchers. To lose him was a big blow to us, but we’ve had guys step it up and we’ve pieced it together,” the Blazer mentor said. “It’s been fun.
“The last few games, there’s been pressure to it, so hopefully that helps us in the sectional just going through it.”
Caleb Vanover led off the Eastside second with a double. After the next two batters were retired, Jack Buchanan hit a 1-2 pitch to left for a double.
Vanover opened the home half of the fourth with a single, and moved up on Colben Steury’s hit. Buchanan came through again, doubling to right to bring in both runs.
Later, Buchanan stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Liam Franz to make it 4-0.
That was plenty for Eastside pitcher Owen Willard.
Willard, who no-hit Fairfield in the NECC tournament, didn’t allow a hit until no. 9 hitter Cohen Yoder singled through the middle with two gone in the Falcon fifth.
He allowed a one-out single in the sixth and plunked three batters in the game, including one in the sixth. Willard finished with eight strikeouts. Laithyn Cook struck out one in a hitless inning of relief.
The Blazers finished with six hits. Wade Miller picked up a double for the hosts.
“We set four goals at the beginning of the year. One was to win at 18 games, one was to win the conference and one was to win the conference tournament,” the last being a sectional championship, Willard noted.
“If you do one, it’s a good season. If you do two, it’s a great year. Above that, it’s an awesome year.”
The Blazers begin their quest for a sectional title May 29 against a good Adams Central squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.